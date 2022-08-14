Home Sports Hundred Teams Cup Football Tournament 8-a-side ends all groups compete for these teams to win the championship
Original title: The eight-a-side football game of the Hundred Teams Cup ends all groups competing for these teams to win the championship

Beijing News Sports | Reporter Zhuoran

On the morning of the 14th, the 39th Hundred Teams Cup Football Tournament ushered in the last day of competition. Yinghai Soccer Theme Park staged several finals in the eight-a-side competition.

The last game that ended in the morning was the U15 men’s final. Shangdi Experimental School drew with the Life and Ball Tigers in regular time. In the penalty shootout, with the excellent performance of the goalkeeper, Shangdi Experimental School defeated the opponent and won the championship trophy.

In the women’s group, the Electrical Engineering Women’s Football Team 2 won the U17 championship, and the Fengtai Women’s Football Team and the Honghu Tongyin Phoenix Team won the U13 and U15 championships respectively.

Eight-a-side football team results

【U13 Women’s Team】

Champion: Fengtai Women’s Football

Runner-up: Kirin U13 Women’s Football

Runner-up: Fengtai Women’s Football Team B

【U13 Men’s Team】

Champion: Team Star 09

Runner-up: Tai Chi Tiger 2009

Third runner-up: Yucai 09 Second Team

【U15 Women’s Team】

Champion: Honghu Tongyin Phoenix Team

Runner-up: Shell Excellence

Runner-up: Beijing Roses

【U15 Men’s Team】

Champion: Shangdi Experimental School

Runner-up: Lifetime and Ball Raptors

Third runner-up: Huixin U15 Xi

【U17 Women’s Team】

Champion: Electrical Engineering Women’s 2

Runner-up: Chang Yi Chaoyue

Runner-up: Miyun High School Women’s Football Team

【U17 Men’s Team】

Champion: Long Yue U17-B

Runner-up: Long Yue U17-A

Runner-up: Victory in Reith Alliance

【Men’s group of college entrance examination】

Champion: REAL Beijing

Runner-up: Guoan Golden Crown Wufang Bridge

Runner-up: Land Rover U18

