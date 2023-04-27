I feel even more remorseful now, but the matter is settled

The new head coach of the Houston Rockets, Ime Udoka, commented on his indefinite suspension from the Celtics on the day of his presentation in Texas: «I released a statement months ago when it all happened and I apologized to many people for the difficult position where I put them. I stand by that position and feel even more remorse now about that situation. I spent the last offseason working on myself in many different ways, getting better in many ways with the opportunity to step back, reflect and grow. I think this will make me a better coach and leader. But the matter has been settled and I really can’t talk much about it.”