Bayern Munich: hell is other people – Fofoot

“When you want to drown your dog, you say he has rabies”says a Bantu proverb.

The Mané affair is not over as the Choupo Moting case is already arising in the corridors of Bayern Munich. Referring to the contribution of the Cameroonian after the elimination of the Bavarians from the Champions League by Manchester City, Oliver Kahn was not kind to his center forward:

“At the start of the season, we did everything to try to recruit a new centre-forward. There was a very strong one on the pitch tonight but not with us unfortunately (Erling Haaland, editor’s note) », loose the CEO of the BM, adding:

« Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting is still very good. He often scores off the bench. There is also the young Mathys Tel, but it is true that we have a lack in this position. It’s not easy to find the rare pearl. Not everyone is Robert Lewandowski. It is also a question of price. If you look in Europe, how many players have the same level as Robert Lewandowski? There aren’t many… And if this player exists, it’s at an exorbitant price. »

Again, the current leaders of the Hollywood FC were unfairly harsh on an African footballer. Choupo doesn’t score as much as Lewandowski, but his share is as significant as the Pole’s.

Prolific

Making others play the attack of the former member of PSG currently ranks among the best in Europe. She has 121 achievements to her credit, 9 days before the end of the Bundesliga, against 143 over the whole of the last financial year.

In other words, very strong technically, Choupo scores, passes, impacts the game and makes himself indispensable for his teammates. The only game he missed in this knockout phase of the LDChas also turned into a fatal defeat, the only one during this continental campaign, for the six-time European champions:

PSG-Bayern Munich : 0-1 (8th e go)

go) Bayern Munich – PSG : 2-0 / 2 e but de Choupo (8 e feedback)

but de Choupo (8 feedback) Manchester City – Bayern Munich : 3-0 (1/4 one way)

(1/4 one way) Bayern Munich – Manchester City : 1-1 (1/4 return)

Author in C1 of 4 goals in 7 appearances, including two superb at Camp Nou against Barcelona and at home against Inter Milan, the native of Hamburg is collectively doing better this season on the European scene, than the striker of the Blaugrana. Housed in the same hen as the latter, the Indomitable Lion came out in the quarter-finals of the queen of club competitions in the Old continentwhile theEagle Barça and his 5 balls in the background, stopped in the first round, donated to the Europa League.

Easy French translation: the presence of Lewy peak, is not a guarantee of success. FCB’s problems lie elsewhere.

The heart of the problem

It’s sad to say, but Bayern Munich have not accustomed us to these defeatist communications. Speaking, Kahn continues to sink. After failing in the extension of LewanGOALskihis administration too quickly put Julian Nagelsmann on the sidelines, to now get bogged down in his gross mistakes.

Worried about the hat-trick, she lost everything with Thomas Tuchel. His tactical choices alone almost eliminated the Reddenthe German Cup and the Cut with long ears. A succession of failures which could even prevent the record champion to be champion: the total…

Also, instead of going after a striker who has been decisive 21 times in 29 matches, 17 goals and 4 assistsalmost as much as a certain Paulo Dybala, 16 goals and 8 assists in 33 outings, Argentine world champion carried in triumph for his work at Roma, the Munich boss should look at himself in a mirror. This is certainly the main culprit of his setbacks…