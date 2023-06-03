«I hurt myself, but I’m going away»- breaking latest news

The Napoli coach in his last match in the blue overalls: «I’m off for a year because I could never have played against Napoli. The tattoo on my arm is a beautiful scar that I will always look at.”

The party ends tomorrow, Sunday against Sampdoria – and it’s a big party with entertainment and big screens – and Luciano Spalletti is no longer playing. It’s the director’s last match for the Scudetto, which has been awaited for 33 years, and probably for the first time Lucio gets excited. It happens to him often these days, and he knows why. The shield tattooed on his arm, the Neapolitans begging him to stay. The vanity of him that grows …., the pain that increases. Then, dare to leave. «I hurt myself – he admits – I know. And the tattoo will be my beautiful scar. I lived Naples intensely, discovering it even more beautiful than the city I had imagined. I’ll watch Napoli from the grandstand, I’m twenty meters away from where I was this year, even on television you can see it well anyway. The heart of football also beats from home if one loves it and those who love it never play away, with Napoli you always play at home. The scars? They are not all the memory of a pain, there are some beautiful ones that one carries around like the one I have on my arm, I made it there to always have it under my eyes and look at it». Man is strong, and as he has told us many times, his destiny is strong. And what took place on the eve of his last match with the Napoli suit is an authentic act of love. which also explains his choice to take a gap year. «I don’t want to play against Napoli, put on a different tracksuit than Napoli’s. We start from there, then at the end of the year we take stock of stimuli, thoughts, feelings and take a look at where we are».