Gustavo Bolívar justified the interceptions of the Laura Sarabia case with taunts to Duque and Uribe

The illegal wiretapping scandal, which has the national government in check, provoked reactions from all political fronts: some in support and others against. As expected, former Senator Gustavo Bolívar, who is one of President Gustavo Petro’s main squires, came out to defend him.

On his social networks, the screenwriter and writer also justified the “chuzadas” that the Attorney General’s Office confirmed that the Dijín of the National Police had perpetrated against Marelbys Meza, former babysitter of today’s former head of office of the Presidency Laura Sarabia.

Although for now the Prosecutor’s Office, the Attorney General’s Office and other State institutions continue to investigate who ordered the interception of both Meza’s cell phone and that of another Sarabia domestic worker, Gustavo Bolívar recalled that the Head of State, as well as his Defense Minister, Iván Velásquez They were also intercepted during the governments of Álvaro Uribe and Iván Duque.

“President Petro and minDefensa Velásquez were victims of attacks and surveillance in the Uribe government. The State was condemned for it,” said the former senator of the Historical Pact.

In addition, he recalled that in the previous government he and his then benchmates were also intercepted in the middle of the presidential campaign, when the so-called Petrovideos became known, in which characters such as Roy Barreras and Sebastián Guanumen were heard making controversial statements about how to get out of the electoral contest for candidates like Sergio Fajardo, Alejandro Gaviria and Federico Gutiérrez.

“I was also a victim of Chuzadas in the Duque government,” Bolívar recalled.

Like Gustavo Petro, Bolívar said that the tricks that the prosecutor Francisco Barbosa foisted on the Executive were not allowed in the so-called Government of change and he clarified to his followers that there should be no shadow of a doubt that the Colombian president had no nothing to do with the topic.

“We are clear that this practice that violates human rights is diabolical and that it can never be a State policy in the government of change. Petro is a democrat and as a victim of that crime, he would never lend himself to replicate it. That has to be clear”, concluded the possible candidate for the mayoralty of Bogotá.

His comments on the scandal that ended up claiming the heads of today’s former Colombian ambassador to Venezuela Armando Benedetti and Laura Sarabia, who was considered the most powerful woman in the Petro government, have wet the press since the events became known.

For example, he not only asked Petro to fire his two subordinates, but he also launched a joke on his social networks that has also given a lot to talk about on social networks. Bolívar published an image on his Instagram stories in which several of the former officials who participated in the three presidential shake-ups of the President of the Republic appear.

In the image appear, during a council of ministers, the then heads of portfolio Alejandro Gaviria (of Education), Carolina Corcho (of Health), José Antonio Ocampo (of Finance) and the now former head of the Presidency office, Laura Sarabia.

They are all on the right side of President Petro, while he addresses the first team he formed when he came to lead the destinies of the nation.

Several Internet users published that photograph, assuring that “a picture is worth a thousand words” since, in the order in which the officials posed, that is how they left the presidential cabinet. Bolívar also referred to it and left a particular teaching that, in his opinion, left that fact.

“MORALEJA: never sit on the right side of a leftist president. (…) A little humor in the middle of the storm”, wrote Gustavo Bolívar. with Infobae

