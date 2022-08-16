The striker wants to play, Wanda Nara is now dealing with the Turks but Fenerbahce also enters. The PSG is willing to negotiate a loan, but with a redemption obligation of 20-25 million

Mauro Icardi is looking for a house. In football terms, he means. In fact, at PSG he is now considered redundant. And in Italy, Monza took a step back. Thus Wanda Nara, wife and agent of the former Nerazzurri, has broadened the horizon. Further east. A few days ago the dialogue with Galtasaray began. For the local media the track is hot and in fact the former show-girl has started the negotiations, because her husband wants to play. However, Fenerbahce is also moving. In the meantime, the PSG has already set the conditions. In order to separate from Icardi, the emir’s club is willing to negotiate a loan, but with a repayment obligation of 20-25 million, negotiable.

identify — Of course it is a basis of work on which to advance. Also because the path is not easy. The first obstacle is the € 10 million salary, including bonuses, until 2024. Too much for Monza’s calculations. The player’s personal balance sheet, zero goals in 2022, plus it is not up to the salary and has dented the reputation of the ruthless bomber with whom he presented himself in 2019. The love quarrels with Wanda, disclosed as a soap opera on social media, have completed the picture of the decline. And so the new Parisian sports management pushed even more than the previous one did. If Icardi has been on the market for more than a year, for a few days now he has also been downgraded in the group of redundancies who train at different times from the rest of the team. The new coach, Galtier has not called him up for the first two league games, and has also made it known publicly that it would be better if the attacker found another shirt. See also Applause, but no victory The half-way homage for Eriksen who will no longer play in Italy

identify — Message that prompted Icardi to consider Galatasaray’s call. The Turks, out of the cups after a mediocre year, have already moved the first pawns, trying to anticipate the internal competition of other high-ranking Super Lig clubs. For example, of Fenerbahce who is always looking for a striker, and had initially moved on the former Belotti grenade, to reinforce a department in view of the possible arrival in the Europa League. It remains to be seen whether in order to play, Icardi will lower his claims also against the PSG which he could ask to be released, but paying him the two-year contract. A bit like Herrera, another redundant player and already in agreement with Athletic Bilbao, is doing. While for the central Kehrer it would be a head to head between Seville and Aston Villa, according to the media in their respective countries. For now, however, in Paris it is expected that someone will come forward with concrete proposals, knowing then that the January market could offer new opportunities for a striker in search of the lost goal.

August 16, 2022 (change August 16, 2022 | 11:47)

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

