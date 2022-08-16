Home News The 12-year-old died injured in a car accident in Montjovet
The 12-year-old died injured in a car accident in Montjovet

An external view of the Regina Margherita Children’s Hospital

The boy was hospitalized at the Regina Margherita hospital in Turin from Thursday 12 August. The family agreed to donate the organs

MONTJOVET. The 12-year-old from Aosta, injured in a road accident in Montjovet on Thursday 12 August along state road 26, died at the Regina Margherita hospital in Turin. The family gave consent for organ donation. His conditions, in recent days, had been defined as very serious by the doctors at the Parini hospital in Aosta where he was initially transported and then by the doctors in Turin, due to the head trauma he reported. The little boy, with the helmet, was traveling on his father’s motorbike. The motorbike would have hit the car in front and the boy would have fallen to the ground and then he would have been hit by another car coming from the opposite direction.

