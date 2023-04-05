Home Sports Ice hockey: Ex-DEB coach Söderholm leaves SC Bern
Sports

Ice hockey: Ex-DEB coach Söderholm leaves SC Bern

by admin
Ice hockey: Ex-DEB coach Söderholm leaves SC Bern

Status: 4/4/2023 8:53 p.m

Former national ice hockey coach Toni Söderholm is leaving the traditional Swiss club SC Bern after less than a year.

The association announced that the collaboration with the 44-year-old Finn would not continue in the coming season.

Speculations about the EHC Munich

The contract stipulated a mutual exit option until the end of April. Recently there had been rumors about a possible engagement of Söderholm at EHC Munich.

Söderholm gave up his position as head coach when selecting the German Ice Hockey Federation in November last year in order to be able to work at his ex-club in Switzerland. Harold Kreis succeeded him as national coach.

See also  All strikers show off! Kolan scored 8 points in the first quarter, Liu Zheng 20+4 offensive and defensive all-around_Xinjiang team_Bai Ke first_Shanghai team

You may also like

Ergin Ataman smentisce i rumor sul Panathinaikos

DFB Cup, quarter-finals: Bayern vs. Freiburg live in...

On the right side: the examples to support...

Hecking’s plan in the DFB Cup: “Drag VfB...

National coach Voss-Tecklenburg will remain until at least...

Bayern Munich 1-2 Freiburg: Tuchel eliminated in the...

“Bananas were thrown at him”

Coppa Italia: Inzaghi, Lukaku’s celebration was misunderstood –...

Butting his opponent with his head, Zhejiang Chouzhou...

Lukaku sent off for his exultation after the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy