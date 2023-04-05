

Status: 4/4/2023 8:53 p.m

Former national ice hockey coach Toni Söderholm is leaving the traditional Swiss club SC Bern after less than a year.

The association announced that the collaboration with the 44-year-old Finn would not continue in the coming season.

Speculations about the EHC Munich

The contract stipulated a mutual exit option until the end of April. Recently there had been rumors about a possible engagement of Söderholm at EHC Munich.

Söderholm gave up his position as head coach when selecting the German Ice Hockey Federation in November last year in order to be able to work at his ex-club in Switzerland. Harold Kreis succeeded him as national coach.