Ice Hockey World Championship: Status at Austria – Hungary

Ice Hockey World Championship
For Austria’s ice hockey cracks, it’s all or nothing in their last game at the 2023 World Cup in Tampere on Monday. In the duel with Hungary, only one win counts to avoid climbing one step down after two appearances in Group A. The showdown for staying up in the Nokia Arena can be seen live on ORF Sport + and in the live stream.
Ice Hockey World Championships in Tampere, Group A:
Beginning 7:20 p.m. (CEST), second third:
Austria – Hungary 1:3
(1:2 -:- -:-)
Tampere, Nokia Arena
Tore: Rossi (13th/PP) bzw. Sophron (9th, 20th/PP), Horvath (25th)
Sofron scores to make it 1-0 for Hungary
Hungary takes the lead through Sofron in the ninth minute
Rossi equalizes
In the 13th minute, Rossi scored on the power play to equalize
Sofron scores a second goal
Shortly before the first half-time siren, Sofron put Hungary back in the lead again