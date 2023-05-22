Home » Ice Hockey World Championship: Status at Austria – Hungary
Ice Hockey World Championship: Status at Austria – Hungary

Ice Hockey World Championship: Status at Austria – Hungary

Ice Hockey World Championship

For Austria’s ice hockey cracks, it’s all or nothing in their last game at the 2023 World Cup in Tampere on Monday. In the duel with Hungary, only one win counts to avoid climbing one step down after two appearances in Group A. The showdown for staying up in the Nokia Arena can be seen live on ORF Sport + and in the live stream.

22.05.2023 19.17

Online since today, 7:17 p.m

Ice Hockey World Championships in Tampere, Group A:

Beginning 7:20 p.m. (CEST), second third:

Austria – Hungary 1:3

(1:2 -:- -:-)

Tampere, Nokia Arena

Tore: Rossi (13th/PP) bzw. Sophron (9th, 20th/PP), Horvath (25th)

Sofron scores to make it 1-0 for Hungary

Hungary takes the lead through Sofron in the ninth minute

Rossi equalizes

In the 13th minute, Rossi scored on the power play to equalize

Sofron scores a second goal

Shortly before the first half-time siren, Sofron put Hungary back in the lead again

Group A in Tampere

