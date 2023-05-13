If the national football team qualify with the top two in the group, they will enter the quarter-finals and hope to not rule out encountering Vietnam in the knockout round_Strength_Event_Japan Team

Original title: If the national football team qualify with the top two in the group, they will enter the top 8 and hope that they will not rule out encountering Vietnam in the knockout round

The current group draw for the Asian Cup in January 2024 has been released. The Chinese men’s football team was placed in Group A, and the teams in the same group as the Chinese team included the host team Qatar, the weakest team in the first tier, as well as Tajikistan and Lebanon. For the Chinese men’s football team, the luck of the draw is not too bad. These teams are relatively similar in strength. If the Chinese men’s football team does their best, there is hope to win the first place in the group.

According to the grouping situation of this year’s Asian Cup in Qatar, the first place in Group A will go to the third place with the best results in Groups C, D, and E for the first round of knockout matches. The second place in Group A will compete with the second place in Group C. The third place in Group A will compete for the third place in the group with the best results. And there will be a first-round knockout match with the first place in Group B. Obviously, in the Group B lineup, the Australian team, the first team, is very strong. Obviously, the national football team must not be ranked third in Group A, but should try to strive for the top two results in the group, and there is hope for it.

If the national football team finishes second in Group A, then we will face the second place in Group C in the first knockout round. Let’s take a look at the actual situation of the group first. The teams in Group C include Iran, Palestine, the United Arab Emirates and Hong Kong, China. Obviously, the Iranian men’s football team is the strongest team. The Hong Kong team is obviously the weakest team. Then only the Palestine team and the UAE team will compete for the second place in the group. According to the warm-up match arrangement of the national football team, the national football team will start two warm-up matches with the Myanmar and Palestine teams in June. This can also better understand the true level of the Palestinian team and simulate the Asian Cup. The strength of the UAE men’s football team is close to that of the Chinese team. If the national football team tries their best to win the UAE team with the help of Wu Lei and some naturalized players, there will be no problem.

Of course, in order for the national football team to strive for good results in the Asian Cup, we will do our best to strive for the first place in the group. After all, the strength gap between the teams in Group A is very close. We are confident and capable of winning Qatar, Lebanon and Tajikistan. If the national football team can advance as the first in the group, then we will face the third best in the first group of C.

We are concerned that there are three strong teams in Group D. Including Japan, Oman and Vietnam. Although the Indonesian team is also included in Group D, the Indonesian team is relatively weak. The three teams of Japan, Oman, and Vietnam have all played in the top 12 of the world preliminaries before. Japanese teams tend not to deploy their strongest lineup to participate in intercontinental competitions. But the Japanese team will inevitably arrange some ace players to help out as substitutes to ensure that the Japanese team can advance to the final stage of the intercontinental competition.

Therefore, in Group D, although the Japanese team is the first team, they may not qualify as the first in the group. However, there is no suspense in the promotion of the group. The Oman team and the Vietnamese team will also advance with a high probability. As a strong team in Southeast Asia that has emerged in recent years, the Vietnamese team has also defeated the Chinese team in the previous world preliminaries and is very strong. They are likely to be the top two in the group. Of course, it does not rule out advancing as the third place in the group with the best results. If the Vietnamese team can rank third in the group, the Vietnamese team must be the strongest among all the third-placed teams in each group. The probability of their promotion is very high. The national football team is very likely to meet the Vietnamese team in the knockout round.

Of course, will the national football team encounter the Vietnamese team in the knockout round? This is still unknown. After all, the national football team is currently actively striving to advance to the top two positions in the group. The host team Qatar has a favorable advantage. And taking advantage of the host’s advantage, they will get as many warm-up matches as possible before the game to improve their strength. If the national football team cannot advance as the first in the group, I am afraid that there is a high probability that they will still encounter the second place in Group C. That is one of the UAE or Palestine teams. And even if the national football team can advance as the first in Group A, according to the third place in the group with the best results in Groups C, D, and E, it depends on the team’s winning points and goal difference. There is also the possibility of not being able to advance. Of course, we still hope that the national football team will strive for good results in the next competitions.

What do you think of the national football team actively preparing for the Men's Asian Cup? Do you think the national football team can qualify? Will they meet Vietnam in the knockout round? Please leave your views in the comments section below.

