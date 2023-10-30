Incredible comeback for Cagliari – Tiscali Sport

The Sunday postponement of the tenth matchday between Napoli and Milan, played at the ‘Maradona’ stadium in the Neapolitan city, ends in a draw at 2-2. Giroud’s brace, scoring in the 22nd and 31st minutes, was responded by Politano in the 50th minute and Raspadori in the 63rd minute. In the 88th minute the home team was left with ten men due to Natan’s expulsion for a second yellow card. In the standings the Rossoneri are third with 22 points, the Azzurri fourth with 18 points.

The match

At the start of the match, Giroud was immediately dangerous and kicked with a right-footed counter-jump into the area: Rrahmani rebounded and saved Meret. In the 17th minute, Kalulu had a muscle problem and had to leave the pitch, while Pellegrino made his debut in the Rossoneri shirt in his place. Insidious cross from Napoli’s right three-quarters that cuts across the entire penalty area: Raspadori just doesn’t get there. In the 22nd minute the guests took the lead: assisted by Pulisic, who worked the ball on the right and put in the cross with his left foot. There is Giroud who hits the header, beating Meret, who can only make a save. In the 31st minute Giroud scores a brace: this time the cross comes from Calabria, from the back but still from the right. Great duel in the center of the Giroud-Rrahmani area, it is the Frenchman who takes position and heads the ball, sending the ball to Meret’s right: post and goal.

In the 42nd minute, Milan were close to making it three: Theo Hernandez worked the ball on the left of the area and put a low cross in the center for Reijnders, who opened the ball almost at the height of the penalty spot and sent it just over. In injury time, Milan lost the ball after a rebound: Raspadori recovered the ball and attempted a Eurogoal from midfield but the conclusion was abundantly wide. In the last action of the first half, double opportunity for the Rossoneri: Theo Hernandez starts quickly on the left, serves centrally to Reijnders who unmarks Pulisic on the right of the area, the American tries the shot which is blocked, as the action continues Musah also kicks: save by Meret at the near post. The first half ends with ‘Maradona’ booing their players.

Garcia starts again with three changes: in Simeone, Olivera and Ostigard for Elmas, Mario Rui and Rrahmani, Pioli inserts Romero for Pulisic. In the 5th minute Politano closes the gap: the Italian winger anticipates Pellegrino’s intervention in the area on the right, swerves onto the left foot and fires hard under the crossbar: Maignan is beaten. In the 14th minute Napoli were close to equalising. Cross aimed from the right by Politano with Maignan losing the ball after the high exit. Kvaratskhelia hooks it and his shot from inside the area is deflected and lifted for a corner by the visiting defence.

The equalizer was only a matter of minutes and in fact it arrived in the 18th minute from a free kick: a right-footed shot from a central position by Raspadori and Maignan was beaten at his own post. In the 23rd minute Leao and Musah talk, the American serves the Portuguese who shoots from the center left of the field, from outside the area: Meret closes the near post well. Just before the half hour mark, a very dangerous melee in Milan’s defensive area after a corner, with difficulty but the Rossoneri were saved. In the final, in the 43rd minute, Napoli were down to ten due to Natan’s expulsion for a second yellow card. At 46′ Milan one step away from 2-3. Long cross from the left that comes out to the far post: there is Calabria who tries the deflection of the header from a few steps, albeit very out of the way. He ball on the outside of the net. The last thrill of the match is given by Kvaratskhelia. The Georgian swerves to the left of the area and tries the shot: Maignan saves with his foot. Curtain.

Thuram leads Inter who remain at the top

Inter beat Roma 1-0 and regained the top of the table, jumping to 25 points. On the day of Romelu Lukaku’s return to the San Siro (greeted by boos), it was a goal from his Nerazzurri heir, Marcus Thuram, that decided a one-sided match. In the 8th minute the first of many opportunities for Inzaghi’s men. Thanks to Calhanoglu who, from a tight angle, unleashes a right-footed shot that hits the crossbar. The statistics of the first half are eloquent: zero shots from the Giallorossi, against twelve from the Nerazzurri. The most dangerous are those of Thuram and Dimarco. After a cross from Dumfries, the French striker deflected a shot from close range in the 15th minute, but Rui Patricio’s feet were decisive. A minute later Barella rewards Dimarco’s overlap who sends it wide with the left-handed winger. Roma struggles to build play. In the first 45 minutes there were only nine successful passes into the opposing midfield, compared to Inter’s 96 close to the Giallorossi area.

At the start of the second half Inzaghi replaces the booked Pavard with Darmian and immediately comes close to scoring. Calhanoglu crosses a free kick, Thuram emerges into the area and heads it high. Roma’s first chance in the 66th minute. Cristante makes his way into the area and rises higher than anyone on a bell-shaped ball, but Sommer is careful about his header. On the turnaround in front, Inter are dangerous: Mkhitaryan shoots, Mancini deflects and almost deceives Rui Patricio. Inter play the game with 64% of ball possession but Inzaghi takes away two sources of play in Mkhitaryan and Calhanoglu. Less quality on the pitch, yet in the 81st minute Inter strikes. Dimarco finds space on the left and crosses into the area, Thuram escapes Llorente and deposits it into the net from two steps. Roma are unbalanced with Belotti and Azmoun on the pitch, but they, like Lukaku, touch few balls. And it was Inter who came close to doubling their lead with a right-footed shot from Carlos Augusto that landed on the crossbar. Inzaghi’s team reaches 25 points and overtakes Juventus. Roma, after three consecutive victories, remains stuck at 14.

Absolute balance between Monza and Udinese: the match ends in a draw

Raffaele Palladino feared the shock of Udinese. Gabriele Cioffi, the (new) first before him on the Udinese bench, manages to give it in the second half. Going to take a point in comeback, after the electricity had been put in by the now usual Colpani: fifth goal of the season on the tenth, more than he had scored in 27 matches the previous season. The minute is the 26th: Carboni launches Kyriakopoulos, a cross that cuts into the area and the Brescia midfielder counterballs into the net.

The second half

At the goal change, the Friulians are improving and equalizing in the 29th minute: throw-in, ball arrives at the far post and Lucca, who entered shortly before, equalizes. Extreme summary of a cold Sunday in which Monza presented itself as the third Serie A team in terms of number of shots: 131, behind Napoli and Inter. Without D’Ambrosio disqualified, but with the return of Ciurria and the second ownership of Vignato. The Friulians, having given the nod to Sottil, instead arrived in Brianza with half of Palladino’s points and with Pereira close to Success and Thauvin on the bench. In front of Paolo Berlusconi, Braida and the former captain D’Errico, Colombo and Vignato try and often find heels and plays, in that of Udinese there is the obstacle Di Gregorio who stands between Zemura and the goal, when at the beginning once again, a shout from Marì ends up between his feet.

Udinese could also pass: in the 29th minute Ferreira runs to the right, Lovric collects it in the area and only a deflection denies him the overtaking. Silvestri, on the other hand, said no to Ciurria and his left-footed shot at the end, and then repeated it on Valentin Carboni at the end. Last season, Silvio Berlusconi’s last at U-Power was with Udinese, Pablo Marì’s former team who two days earlier, on 27 October 2022, had been stabbed in a shopping center in Assago (Milan).

Incredible comeback for Cagliari: 4-3 against Frosinone and first victory

Incredible in Serie A. Unexpected victory for Claudio Ranieri’s Cagliari, who, down by three goals, managed to win 4-3 against Frosinone and get their first ring in the league. Soulè’s brace and Brescianini’s goal were answered by Oristanio, Makoumbou and Pavoletti, who punished his inattentive rivals with his brace in added time. High intensity characterized the first part of the match, with Cagliari attacking in the face of a game governed mainly by Frosinone.

Very strong start for Frosinone and a brace from Soulè

It was Di Francesco’s team that found the opening goal, taking advantage of Dossena’s wrong disengagement, which favored Reinier’s serve for Soulè, who was very cool in closing his left foot and beating Scuffett. Cagliari’s reaction came after a few minutes, winning the penalty kick in the 28th minute due to Soulè’s handball in the Ciociaria area: Mancosu appeared from the spot but raised his trajectory and hit the crossbar, missing the opportunity to draw for the Sardinians. An opportunity that, however, Di Francesco’s team will seize, again with Soulè, quick to attack the space, skip Dossena and throw in Scuffet again. Cagliari was hit and also unlucky, again with Mancosu receiving Luvumbo’s cross in the 44th minute but his header deflected onto the post. Start of the second half in which the home team’s reaction struggled to arrive and once again it was Frosinone who took advantage of it: nice play from Brescianini, who was served from the right lane in the area and sent the left-footed shot into the corner to make it 3- 0.

Cagliari and Pavoletti make a super comeback

Ranieri tries to change the face of his eleven, inserting Oristanio among others who, ten minutes after his introduction, scores the goal that closes the gap, with a left-footed shot on which Turati can do nothing. A goal that lights up Cagliari and allows them to raise their center of gravity and find the minus one mark, with Makoumbou’s winning pressing on the edge of the Ciociaria area and the right-footed conclusion that makes it 3-2. Incredible final at the Unipol Domus, with Frosinone completely at the mercy of Cagliari’s attacks, who completed the comeback in injury time thanks to Pavoletti’s header which Turati was unable to reach. Rossoblu who, however, did not stop at the draw and even managed to score the 4-3 goal, again with Pavoletti, very good at moving on the offside line and sending Dossena’s assist into the net, mortgaging the sensational comeback of the Sardinian team.

