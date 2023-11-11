Injured after firecracker explosion in Augsburg

According to initial police reports, eleven people were injured when a firecracker exploded during FC Augsburg’s game against TSG Hoffenheim (1-1) in the German Bundesliga. The firecracker was thrown from the Hoffenheim fan block and exploded loudly near the corner flag. Two suspects were identified and both men were arrested.

“Several people were apparently injured by the explosion when the firecracker was ignited,” the police said on Saturday evening. “It’s unbelievable nonsense,” said TSG sports director Alexander Rosen. Referee Felix Brych interrupted the game for around five minutes because of the incident in the 57th minute. Hoffenheim apologized in a statement in the evening and announced that they would support the investigative authorities so that the crime could be fully investigated.

