Integration of sports and education | Supplementary achievements: the integration of sports and education has achieved great results and won gold in the national competition to show its strength



good news!

National Youth Sports Club League

Badminton Match (Shenzhen Division)

Badminton player of Jiaxing Fucheng Education Group

Zhao Yuxing won the U12-year-old women’s championship

Zong Wanqi won the U10 women’s championship

Miao Ruoxin won the U10-year-old women’s runner-up

Wu Jinchen won the fifth place in the U8-year-old men’s group

Jiaxing Fucheng Education Group is the reserve talent base of sunshine sports in Zhejiang Province for badminton and the training base for reserve talents of sports in high-level schools in Jiaxing City. In recent years, the badminton project has won the Nanhu District Youth Badminton Team Championship for 11 consecutive years; represented Nanhu District and won 5 team championships in the Jiaxing Youth Badminton Championship; won 8 team championships in the Zhejiang Sunshine Sports Games Badminton Competition Championship; and won 7 gold medals for the Jiaxing badminton team in the three Provincial Games in 2014, 2018 and 2022.

Jiaxing Fucheng Education Group promotes training through competitions, and regards youth sports competitions at all levels as an important platform to improve the level of competition and actual combat ability. The competitions in the field are a test of the strength of the players, and it is also a test of the strength of Jiaxing Fucheng. The embodiment of the achievements of the education group in deepening the integration of sports and education.

Jiaxing Fucheng Education Group pays attention to top-level design, regards sports as an important direction and feature of school running, aims at cultivating high-quality sports talents, focuses on the integration of coaches and cultural course teachers, the system integration of schools and clubs, training and The courses of study are integrated, and the integration of sports and education is promoted at multiple levels and dimensions. Broaden the selection channels for sports reserve talents, continuously improve the construction of the talent echelon, and actively send athletes upward. Taking badminton as an example, 57 people from the city team and 12 from the provincial team have been sent. At present, Wu Mengying of the second national team and Zhang Zhijie of the national youth team are both Jiaxing Fucheng Education Group trains and delivers.