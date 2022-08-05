Home Sports Inter: Casadei between Chelsea, loan or permanence
Inter: Casadei between Chelsea, loan or permanence

The 19-year-old midfielder has many admirers in Italy, but from England Chelsea seem willing to raise the first official offer of 8 million euros: the Nerazzurri have three options on the horizon

Even in the best youth sectors in Italy, talents like this are not often born. Inter know that Cesare Casadei is no ordinary prospect and in fact he is treating his dossier with gloves, calmly and confidently analyzing all the polls and offers that are arriving in Viale della Liberazione in this summer’s transfer market. The jewel of Ravenna must be cultivated with the sound of minutes in the field, but the solution for its present is not obvious.

