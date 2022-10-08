After the double clean sheet in the Champions League, the Nerazzurri must rediscover the unbeaten run in the league: against Barcelona the Dutchman was among the best in the field, the coach’s hope is that this is the beginning of a rebirth
Reading Stefan De Vrij’s grades sequentially, one seems to be faced with a student in difficulty who must be damned to avoid a failure on the first quarter report card. The average is still insufficient as for all Inter defenders – Acerbi excluded – but the 7.5 deserved against Barcelona has precisely the sound of the signal that gives hope to the professors. In short, there is no lack of commitment and neither is the potential.