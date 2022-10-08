Home Sports Inter, De Vrij super against Barcelona: Inzaghi hopes for a rebirth
Sports

Inter, De Vrij super against Barcelona: Inzaghi hopes for a rebirth

by admin
Inter, De Vrij super against Barcelona: Inzaghi hopes for a rebirth

After the double clean sheet in the Champions League, the Nerazzurri must rediscover the unbeaten run in the league: against Barcelona the Dutchman was among the best in the field, the coach’s hope is that this is the beginning of a rebirth

Reading Stefan De Vrij’s grades sequentially, one seems to be faced with a student in difficulty who must be damned to avoid a failure on the first quarter report card. The average is still insufficient as for all Inter defenders – Acerbi excluded – but the 7.5 deserved against Barcelona has precisely the sound of the signal that gives hope to the professors. In short, there is no lack of commitment and neither is the potential.

See also  Racist insults, the English Mings against the government: "You stirred up the spirits"

You may also like

Lyon 1-1 draw with Toulouse odds 1 to...

Djokovic-Medvedev in semifinale all’Astana Open

Snooker Masters Hong Kong kicks off Higgins and...

Arthur and Zakaria, flop even away from Juve....

Wu Lei’s bone fracture is truce, and Lecco’s...

Cycling: Evenepoel party, he married his Oumaima

Swatek brings 9 consecutive victories to the semi-finals...

Zielinski plays the charge: “We want to make...

The World Table Tennis Championships in Chengdu is...

Fencing, the Champions League in Cagliari: from Garozzo...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy