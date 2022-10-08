No jokes or bullying. Just a misunderstanding. Thus the school management on the case of the pepper spray sprayed in the hairdressing laboratory at Turazza. The young man who sprayed the sting spray just wanted to help a classmate in a respiratory crisis. Except that instead of taking the fan out of his bag he took the stinging spray, partially emptying the contents. (Photofilm video)
01:49
