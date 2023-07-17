Inter: from Barella to Dimarco, the big names in retirement – Football

The retreat also begins for the big players of Inter. From Barella to Dimarco, passing through Bastoni, Calhanoglu and also the new arrivals Frattesi and Thuram, after the holidays today was the first day of training for many big Nerazzurri players, who arrived in Appiano Gentile in the morning. Also present was Onana, awaiting the conclusion of the deal with Manchester United. Tomorrow they shouldn’t participate in the first friendly of Simone Inzaghi’s team, who will challenge the Swiss side Lugano at the Pinetina. Meanwhile, among the new signings there will also be the former Juve Cuadrado: the Colombian, released by the Bianconeri, will arrive with a one-year contract worth around 2.5 million euros.



breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

