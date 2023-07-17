Home » Inter: from Barella to Dimarco, the big names in retirement – Football
Sports

Inter: from Barella to Dimarco, the big names in retirement – Football

by admin
Inter: from Barella to Dimarco, the big names in retirement – Football

The retreat also begins for the big players of Inter. From Barella to Dimarco, passing through Bastoni, Calhanoglu and also the new arrivals Frattesi and Thuram, after the holidays today was the first day of training for many big Nerazzurri players, who arrived in Appiano Gentile in the morning. Also present was Onana, awaiting the conclusion of the deal with Manchester United. Tomorrow they shouldn’t participate in the first friendly of Simone Inzaghi’s team, who will challenge the Swiss side Lugano at the Pinetina. Meanwhile, among the new signings there will also be the former Juve Cuadrado: the Colombian, released by the Bianconeri, will arrive with a one-year contract worth around 2.5 million euros.

breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

See also  Klopp: Talking about the way Tottenham plays is wrong

You may also like

The Pass’Sport sports practice assistance system will be...

Blue Jays Sweep Diamondbacks with Late-Inning Heroics from...

Famous players in Serie C and Serie D:...

Hairdresser about the magic of Czech tennis. Princess...

Tennis: Ofner continues to climb in the world...

The 14th Chunlan Cup World Professional Go Championship...

Wimbledon 2023: Novak Djokovic says defeat by Carlos...

Texas Rangers Complete Sweep of Cleveland Guardians with...

Tour de France 2023, the decisive stages for...

surfer Michel Bourez dreams of returning to the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy