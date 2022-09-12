He scored two goals in the only two shots, then the loss of form came: the Argentine worries the Nerazzurri

Lautaro counts the seconds that separate him from the moment in which the Belgian twin will return to his side: when the Lu-La shines, the Inter sky shines in a completely different light. But at the moment Toro is also noticing the old connection problems with Edin Dzeko and also a decidedly bite-free Joaquin Correa: all already widely seen in the Nerazzurri ups and downs of the past year. After all, the Inter attack has scattered problems and it is no coincidence that on Saturday he made it through only with an impromptu play by two midfielders: Barella plus Brozo took advantage of the emotional wave of the final with Toro and certainly not the harmonic game he still asks for. Inzaghi.

Expectations — Above all, the fourth striker of the company leaves him some growing doubts: for too long now Correa seems to be a completely different player compared to the one so strongly wanted by Simone last year. The 31 million spent to snatch him from Lazio and the salary from 3.5 until 2025 would have deserved a whole other contribution than that given so far by the Argentine: between injuries, errors and some hints of lightning scattered here and there, the first season of tucu at San Siro it was far below expectations. This start of the year with two goals in four games (one third of the six scored in the entire 2021-22 championship), albeit in the challenges with reduced difficulty rate against Spezia and Cremonese, suggested a different momentum for the near future. It seemed the dawn of a new Correa, the rediscovery of the real Joaquin. But the latest performances have rekindled the indicator of doubt: in the sum of derby, Bayern and Turin, the step back of the number eleven is evident and noisy. Those two goals came in the only shots on goal in six appearances and 171 minutes spent on the pitch: it will also be 100% achievement, but it would be nice to try a few more times. The 0 to the voice successful dribbling, then, for someone who should tear in speed, does not increase the optimism around the tucu. See also Bologna-Inter: Gosens and Vidal out. Correa, Dzeko and Lautaro, who plays?

And tomorrow — On Saturday it was not an easy task to take the place of a dull Dzeko, given that the inertia of the match was all grenade, but San Siro saw players enter with greater ardor … And in the eyes of the fans there is also the goal devoured against Bayern, which could have changed the meaning of a match in which Bavarian superiority had been stunning. Compared to last year, however, Correa is at least guaranteeing physical reliability and this gives some hope of clearing. If tomorrow in Plzen Lautaro has deserved the umpteenth chance as a starter with sweat, Inzaghi reflects on the best partner: Dzeko still seems to be sticking ahead, also because Correa would have to raise the bar (and the commitment) to undermine him a lot. .

September 12 – 10:47 am

