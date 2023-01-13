The Nerazzurri coach on the match against the Venetians: “We have some bruises, but I’ll field the best line-up, a super-competitive team. Constant performance after Roma”

The thought of next Wednesday’s Italian Super Cup against Milan cannot be denied, but Inter’s head must remain for a couple more days in Milan, more than in Riyadh: “We know the importance of the Super Cup – commented Simone Inzaghi on the eve of the championship match – but the best possible, super-competitive team will take the field against Verona.” No thought of strategic turnover, therefore, also due to a not very comfortable ranking after the draw against Monza. However, there is no shortage of injured players, from Nicolò Barella down: “We have defections, it’s true, but with matches so close together and five substitutions available, I always need the whole squad.”

The near future — Monza, indeed. Inzaghi doesn’t want to talk about it anymore and says it in no uncertain terms after a hot week on the subject of referees after Juan Luca Sacchi’s early whistle. According to the coach, however, the Nerazzurri’s progress in the season from October onwards was satisfactory: “After the home defeat against Roma we won 7 out of 9, all except Juventus and Monza, which I don’t want to talk about anymore. We had constant performance: we have to improve by trying to eliminate the mistakes that sometimes complicate our lives”. How is the group, mentally? Well, replies the coach: “I saw the team very focused and motivated. However, we know that we must always try to improve because there will always be difficulties”. See also Odds comparison, Croatia-Czech Republic -

Objective Verona — For now, Inzaghi only sees gialloblù: “We’re coming from a costly match against Parma, we’re happy to have progressed. We’re facing a team in excellent condition, we’ll find a healthy team, fresh from two important matches”. Among these was the fundamental victory over Cremonese, which boosted morale for the group that will visit Giuseppe Meazza: “It will be an intense match, many teams play with a three-man defense like Verona: we have already faced them over the years. They will be fundamental in the race, aggression and determination”. After, and only after, we will think about the Super Cup derby.

January 13, 2023 (change January 13, 2023 | 16:27)

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

