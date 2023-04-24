Inter on Harry Maguire, Milan give De Ketelaere to Gasperini? Juve: Koulibaly with the Lukaku formula

Inter: the defender can come from Manchester United

L’Inter returns to success in the championship and does so by finding the best Lukealso on target Lautaro and the Nerazzurri people thus prepare for the Coppa Italia and Champions League matches against their perennial enemies, Juventus e Milan.

In the crucial moment of the season, the defense will play a fundamental role, keeping a clean sheet will be important especially in the double European match against the Rossoneri cousins. With Skriniar now out of the game, Stefan de Vrij e Francesco Acerbi they will have the responsibility to avoid trouble and balance the backlog department. However, both defenders could leave at the end of the season Milanothe Dutch is out of contract and for the ex Lazio it’s not known for sure the company’s intentions, though Unripe he would still remain in the nerazzurri. From the Premier League however, here come back stronger than ever the voices that would see theInter on the trail of Harry Maguire. The defender of the national team, under the Manchester Unitedwould no longer be part of the plans of the Red Devils. That’s why the Milanese club, as reported by 90min, could launch the decisive attack in the next transfer market session.

Milan: De Ketelaere to beat the competition dell’Arsenal

Another sublime performance by Rafael Leão which gives to Milan success against the Lecce and the counter overtaking on the Inter cousins. In this season finale the Rossoneri’s contribution would have been like bread Charles De Ketelaere which at the beginning of the year seemed to be that rare diamond that only needed to be roughed. However, the Belgian disappointed and not a little, the management could consider holding on and hoping that Pegs manages to bring out all the qualities glimpsed in the purchase phase. The second option, however, looks tempting and also quite immediate, the Rossoneri could in fact offer Atalanta the The Ketelaere to get to the class of 2003 Rasmus Højlund. The Danish forward could leave Bergamo per Milanobut as reported by Daily Cannonthere would also be strong interest in the Atalanta strikerArsenal.

Il Milan would have a more than convincing argument on its side, since in the expert hands of Gasperini the opaque The Ketelaere could be reborn.

Juve aims for a former Napoli

The Juventus lose against the Napoli to his last breath and now he seriously has to watch his back because the race Champions League come alive. The Neapolitans, on the other hand, are celebrating and the countdown has now started which brings the team closer together Spalletti to the historic Scudetto. And speaking of Napolithe Old Lady winks at a defender who has consecrated himself to great football in the blue shirt.

Kalidou Koulibaly could become the Bianconeri’s real market target, the idea would be to copy theInter in the rotary Luke, or to propose to the Danish club an onerous loan with the right to buy. The former Napoli defender has certainly experienced the best moments and in the shadow of Stamford Bridge he is certainly not having the best season of him, the Chelsea he is in a grotesque situation to say the least and could even decide to let the defender go in the direction Torino. Juve could leverage the confusion that surrounds the Londoners, but we will certainly know more in the summer.