According to the “Financial Times”, Suning would have given a mandate to look for a new property for the Nerazzurri club. The CEO recalls: “The president has shown attachment to the club and the family has poured hundreds of millions of euros into the company. There is attachment.”

The Zhang family would be looking for buyers for Inter. This is what the Financial Times, which reports a version in which – according to its sources – Suning would have instructed the Goldman Sachs bankers and the Raine Groups bank to work on the sale process. The umpteenth of the many rumors that have been chasing each other in recent weeks on the issue, on which Giuseppe Marotta was questioned before the Gran Galà del Calcio in Milan: “It is a situation that is over my head”, the CEO’s response.

The word — The CEO, however, underlined the shrewd work of the property: “She is very close to the team and the club, she has always fulfilled her financial obligations and therefore today we are okay with all the payments. I can only say that the Zhang family has lavished hundreds of millions of euros over the course of his management. He has shown attachment “.

Field and renewals — Marotta then touched on other issues, starting with Inter’s responses after a difficult moment: “It’s as if we had started the championship with an invisible handicap, the content of which we didn’t understand. Then there was a confrontation in the locker room. as often happens, then Inzaghi’s ability to compact the environment impacted and now the team is a photocopy of last year, so we are very confident. We have to stay close to the leading group and, if we can, after the World Cup another championship will be played. Inzaghi? We knew we were dealing with a good coach and an excellent professional. We never thought a second was not up to par. ” Off the pitch, Milan Skriniar’s contract extension, expiring on June 30th, is hot: “We are confident, even if a lot depends on what he intends to do. Marriages are done in two, there will probably be a meeting after the match against Viktoria Plzen “. See also Juventus-Inter, the final of the managers Arrivabene and Marotta

