Inter score points again: hat-trick against Empoli

Milan regains victory at the San Siro against Lecce thanks and relaunches in the race for the first 4 places in the championship. The Devil starts boarding but fails to create great scoring chances. The breakthrough could come in the 14th thanks to a penalty granted by Chiffi for a foul by Baschirotto on Theo Hernandez thrown into the penalty area. But after a check by the Var, the decision is revoked. The narrow escape shakes Lecce which in the 19th minute almost takes the lead. Gendrey’s cross from the right, sensational hole in the Rossoneri defence but Banda head from two steps sends sensationally on the post. A goal easier to score than to miss.

Pioli’s men slow down the pace compared to the initial minutes and they are no longer able to make themselves dangerous until the 40th minute when they find the advantage with Leao. On a corner kick scheme, Tonali swaps with Messias and crosses to the far post where the Portuguese is stationed. who beats Falcone with a peremptory detachment. The first half ends with the hosts leading 1-0.

In the second half, Milan easily controlled the game and suffered their first danger only in the 70th minute, when Strefezza challenged Maignan with a great shot from the edge of the area. At the 73rd Leao comes on. Splendid play by the Portuguese who goes away to Blin, wins the rebound with Baschirotto e try to pass Falcone with a dig, but the measurement of the shot is wrong. A minute later the Rossoneri full back repeats itself. He runs away to the open field in Hjulmand, aims Baschirotto moving the ball to the left, kick to cross and find the personal brace. Leao’s goal extinguishes Lecce’s ambitions. Nothing happens until the end. Three points for the Devil who raises himself in the standings.

EMPOLI INTER 0-3

Inter’s run in the league restarts. The Nerazzurri won 3-0 on the Empoli field with braces from Lukaku and a goal from Lautaro Martinez. The success, gained in the second half, allows Inzaghi’s team to rise to 54 points. Empoli remains at 32. The Milanesein a largely remodeled formation, they show up in the fourth minute with the conclusion of Brozovic, rejected by Baldanzi. Empoli try to raise the center of gravity e repeatedly scares Handanovic. In the 14th minute the goalkeeper had to go out to hinder Cambiaghi, in the 19th minute he had to work on Baldanzi’s shot. Inter became dangerous again in the 30th minute. Bellanova, very active on the right wing, starts the action concluded by Gagliardini’s shot: powerful but imprecise right foot.

The balance jumps into recovery start. Brozovic triggers Lukaku, control and precise right diagonal: 0-1 in the 49th minute and the second half turns to Nerazzurri. Empoli tries to straighten the situation but rarely comes from Handanovic’s side. Inter takes advantage of the space to restart and is close to doubling several times. In the 69th minute, from a corner, Brozovic offers a golden ball to De Vrij: header and crossbar. The doubling comes in the 76th minute. Calhanoglu builds, Lukaku concludes with a left foot and holes Perisan again: 0-2. Inter’s victory is in the safe e the curtain finally falls in the 88th minute. Lukaku this time disguises himself as an assistman and offers Lautaro Martinez the ball for the trio: winning low shot, 0-3.

FIORENTINA MONZA 3-2

Great comeback from Monza who beat Fiorentina 3-2 at the Brianteo, overturning a game that seemed compromised after double advantage of the Viola signed by Kouame and Saponara in the first 13 minutes of the game. The Brianzas win the three points thanks to a Biraghi’s own goal in the first half and to the goals, in the second half, by Dany Mota and Pessina from a penalty kick. The comeback allowed the team from Brianza to obtain the second success in a row and to climb to 41 points in the standings. Italiano’s men, on the other hand, after eight useful results in a row in the league, are back to losing and remain firm at 42.

UDINESE – CREMONESE 3-0

Udinese returns to victory who at the Dacia Arena easily beat Cremonese by 3 to 0. The advantage comes after just 2 minutes of play con Samardzic. On the 27th the doubling with Perez. Game in the icebox at the 36th with Success. The success allows the Friulians to rise to 42 points and catch up with Fiorentina and Turin. The defeat appears to be a condemnation for Cremonese which remains penultimate at 19 points, 8 points below the fourth from last place occupied by Spezia.