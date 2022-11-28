He won by playing, he wins by cheering. Marcos Cafu has always smiled at life and at the ball and, even since he stopped running on the pitch, there is no shortage of satisfaction. His 2022 so far has been full of joys, from Milan’s Scudetto to Roma’s Conference League: “The only thing missing is the World Cup in Brazil and then it will have been the perfect year. I’m really happy for my clubs. I miss Italy, I’ll go to Milan in January to congratulate Maldini and then I’ll also go to Rome.”