Israel-Hamas, Hezbollah leader: “Ready to sacrifice to support Gaza”

Hassan Nasrallah, head of the Lebanese paramilitary organization, breaks the silence on the ongoing conflict in the Middle East: “No war is more unjust than this one”. For weeks there has also been fighting on the Lebanese side, on the border with Israel: more than 70 people have been killed here

With the situation on the ground constantly evolving, we have decided to collect some information here that allows us to get an idea of ​​the broader context through maps, factsheets and insights.

The Lebanese head of Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah, breaks his silence on the war between Hamas and Israel, which he defines as a country “that cannot stand on its own feet”. In a speech broadcast live on TV and held in memory of the fighters killed in the Israeli bombings – the “Festival of the martyrs fallen on the road to Jerusalem” – he defined the operation launched by Hamas against the Israeli population last 7 as “sacred and great”. October, the one that started the conflict. Then he specified that it was the result of “a decision taken 100% by the Palestinians” and therefore “not shared with other factions of the Islamic resistance”. The attack had the merit of showing “as never before all the weakness and fragility of Israel, an entity that is trembling”. Nasrallah then assured support for Gaza: “We are ready to sacrifice, we are ready to give our all.” Thousands of people in the square listened to him, in religious silence. The deaths in the Strip, he added, “must be talked about throughout the world“. Also because Israel “is violating human rights” in the war: “All the victims of Gaza are martyrs, they are moving towards another world enunciated by the prophets, now they are there where there are no dictatorships and there are no Zionists. There is no war more unjust than this” (ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR, LIVE UPDATES).

“Decades of suffering of the Palestinian people”

The suffering of the Palestinian people, the Hezbollah leader wanted to remind us, has been going on for decades, especially since “a right-wing government that is violating human rights” came to power in Israel. Before the attack on October 7, he added, there were four “urgent issues” on the Palestinian front: “The thousands of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons; the issue of the al Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem; the siege of Gaza for almost twenty years; the dangers looming over the West Bank, including Israeli settlements, daily killings and arrests”. Nasrallah then asked – defining “the enemy’s policy” as “persecution” – that humanitarian corridors be opened to “deal with the humanitarian situation “.

“Israel has not learned from past mistakes, it is not capable of standing on its own two feet”

The Hezbollah leader then criticized the “Israeli rulers” for not having learned “from the lessons” of the past: “They always set high goals in their wars, they did not learn from the various wars on Gaza, they did not learn from the war in Lebanon in 2006… they declare objectives that they then fail to achieve.” Then he raised his tone: “Israel is not capable of standing on its own feet.” He proves this by the fact that “we see American generals rushing to Israel and opening US weapons depots for the Israeli army, and we see Israel asking, from day one, for 10 billion dollars.” Nasrallah was also keen to point out that Iran, Israel’s antagonist which according to various reconstructions is behind groups such as Hamas and Hezbollah, “does not control” the leaders of the armed groups in Lebanon and Palestine, but “supports their resistance”, as demonstrates “what has happened so far”.

The speech followed by thousands of people

“Thousands” of people followed Nasrallah’s speech also from Baghdad and other cities in the central-southern regions with a Shiite majority. This was reported by the TV correspondent from Baghdad in Manar, of the same Lebanese Shiite movement. Israeli television stations have decided not to broadcast Nasrallah’s speech.

The fighting between Lebanon and Israel

More than 70 people were killed in the fighting between Lebanon and Israel: 50 of these were Hezbollah fighters, according to data released byAfp. A journalist also died Reuters.

WHAT IS IT

Friend of Hamas, closely linked to Tehran, sworn enemy of Israel: the Lebanese organization Hezbollah (whose name means “Party of God”) has returned to the center of the international political scene for its possible support for Hamas and the role that he may have had in preparing the attacks. Founded in 1982 as a paramilitary organization during the conflict with Israel, it subsequently became a political party Go to the photo gallery

HE LEADER

Hezbollah is led by Hassan Nasrallah, political secretary of the movement since 1992. Thanks to him the group has become not only a dangerous adversary for the government of Israel, thanks to one of the best military organizations in the Middle East, but has also established itself at a political level, managing to become a central player in the formation of Lebanese governments. Go to the photo gallery

THE SYMBOL

The Hezbollah flag emblem is characterized by a yellow cloth in the center of which stands part of a verse from the Koran, sūra V, verse 56, which reads: “He who chooses Allah and His Messenger and the believers as allies, verily is the party of God, which will have victory”. The letter alif, the first letter of the name of God, is graphically rendered as a hand holding a stylized assault rifle and is flanked by a schematic representation of the terrestrial globe. Go to the photo gallery

