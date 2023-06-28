Italian athletics has arrived on the roof of Europe and dreams big: there is life beyond Tamberi and Jacobs

Those ten minutes of first of August 2021time elapsed between two Olympic gold medals as sensational as the one over the 100 meters won by Marcell Jacobs and the one in the men’s high won by Gianmarco Let’s go (to which were also added the golds of the men’s 4×100 and of Antonella Palmisano and Massimo Stano in the 20km walk) were not a straw fire. Not even two years after the Tokyo Olympics, the Italian national athletics team won for the first time in its history i European Team Championshipsold European Cup wanted by Bruno Zauli and thanks to him it has come down to us. This is not a race like the others, it has always rewarded not so much big spikes of a movement, but the magnitude of the movement itself, with the Soviets and East Germans dominating until the fall of the Berlin Wall, to then pass the baton to united Germany, Great Britain, France and in recent years to Poland. Italy only missed in a few cases the victory, the time we got closest right in the 2021two months before the Japanese Olympics, when it finished second by 2.5 points behind the Poland.

Today the national team instead wins with 24 point lead right on the Poles and this means a lot. First of all he wants to say that behind there is a movement completewith points of the highest level, like Tamberi himself, but also to the whistle, Weir e Jockeys. What makes the eyes shine the most, however, is the youth of some of the protagonists who took to the track a Chorzow. Alessandro to the whistlegold in the 400hs, is 24 years old. Mattia Furlaniperhaps the brightest star in the near future, was born on February 7, 2005. While Larissa Iapichino she’s only 20 and already looks like an expert at her long jump.

Italy has strikers, depth and low average age, the most you can ask of a national team. It all started right there categories juvenile, where many of today’s protagonists have won. The climb started at Europe Under 23 of the 2017, held right in Poland, in Bydgoszcz. The national team ended quinta in the medal collection with the gold of Yeman Crippa in the 5000 meterswhile in 2021 a Tallinn Italy won the medal collection, with 6 golds, 5 silvers and 3 bronzes. Meanwhile, golds also arrived Under 20 World Cup (in 2018 the men’s 4×400 e Rachel Mori in the hammer a Cali in 2022) and this has made Italy grow compared to other movements Europeans which were contracting.

Now what does the future? There are three events to watch to understand if the blue movement will be able to hold up and especially if this work will once again lead to the apotheosis of Tokyo 2021. First of all i Budapest World Cup which will leave on August 19 next. On this occasion, the goal is to continue to frighten the very big ones, United States first of all, but above all to rediscover Marcell Jacobs at a high level. In Poland it wasn’t there, though Samuel Ceccarelli he did not regret winning i 100 meters. But despite Italian athletics being a school that many look up to, a face recognized everywhere is needed and Jacobs is the Olympic champion of the 100 metres, the race that everyone is waiting for. In a year then the Paris Olympics, where repeating five gold medals could be impossible, but it certainly isn’t utopian to aim for so many finals. Finally, what could become the consecration-exaltation event: the Europeans which will be held at the Olympic Stadium Roma between 7 and 12 June 2024. This event could attract the Italian public and give the most positive momentum towards Paris. Italian Athletics doesn’t want to stop right now that the best part is to come.