[Sina.com]At 3 o’clock in the morning on January 19, Beijing time, the 2023 Italian Super Cup will start at the King Fahd International Stadium in Saudi Arabia. The opponents are last season’s Serie A champion AC Milan and the Italian Cup champion Inter Milan. In the end, Inter Milan defeated AC Milan 3-0 and won the Italian Super Cup.

In the 10th minute, Damian made a straight pass from the right side of the midfielder, and Dzeko received the ball from the middle side. Barrera took the ball to the penalty area and knocked across the right side. Dimarco pushed forward from the left side of the penalty area and scored. Inter Milan led 1-0 !

In the 21st minute, Bastoni went straight from the left side of the backcourt. Dzeko broke into the penalty area and dunked the defender from the left side. After that, he shot from a small angle and scored. Inter Milan led 2-0!

In the 77th minute, Skriniar made a long pass from the backcourt. Lautaro Martinez got the ball from the right side of the frontcourt and got rid of Tomori who was close to the defense. 0.

AC Milan starting: 1-Tatarusanu, 2-Calabria (80’21-Dest), 23-Tomori, 24-Kyar (63’20-Kalulu), 19 -Theo Hernandez, 8-Tonali, 4-Ben Nasser, 30-Mesias (63’90-Dequetrare), 10-Brahim Dias (64’27 -Origi), 17-Raphael Leo, 9-Giroud (80’12-Rebic)

Inter Milan starting: 24-Onana, 37-Skriniar, 15-Achelbi, 95-Bastoni (84’6-De Vrij), 36-Damian, 23-Barre La (70’5-Galiardini), 20-Charhanoglu (84’14-Aslani), 22-Mkhitaryan, 32-Dimarco (63’8-Go Sens), 9-Dzeko (70’11-Correa), 10-Lautaro.