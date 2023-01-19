Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, January 19 (Reporter Mei Changwei)As the Spring Festival is approaching, Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee, President of the State, and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, inspected the combat readiness of the troops at the August 1st Building in Beijing on the 18th. Commanders and fighters, officers and soldiers of the Armed Police Force, military civilian personnel, and militia reservists extend their sincere greetings and New Year wishes.

On January 18, Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, President of the State, and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, inspected the combat readiness of the troops at the August 1st Building in Beijing. Officers and soldiers, military civilian personnel, and militia reservists extend their sincere greetings and New Year wishes. This is a video call between Xi Jinping and the duty post of the Khongjerab Frontier Defense Company of the Xinjiang Military Region, the 173rd Formation of the Navy, the duty unit of a certain aviation brigade of the Air Force, and the Falcon Commando of the Armed Police (imposition photo).Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Gang

As the Spring Festival is approaching, Xi Jinping attaches great importance to how well the military’s combat readiness is doing. At around 4:30 p.m., Xi Jinping had separate video calls with relevant troops in charge of border sea air defense and stability maintenance. The border guard post of the Khongjerab Border Defense Company of the Xinjiang Military Region guards the west gate of the motherland. Xi Jinping asked about the company’s border patrol management and control, praised them as old models of defending the country and defending the border, and encouraged everyone to make persistent efforts and make new contributions. Navy Formation 173 is performing a combat readiness cruise mission. Xi Jinping inquired about the formation’s emergency response preparations and told them to spend a fighting Spring Festival at sea and protect the motherland’s waters. The on-duty unit of a certain brigade of the Air Force Aviation Corps is on combat duty. Xi Jinping asked the unit about its daily air defense readiness and asked them to stay alert and be more vigilant during festivals to maintain my country’s air defense security. The Falcon Commando of the Armed Police Force is a national-level anti-terrorist force. Officers and soldiers are training on the training ground. Xi Jinping asked about the special warfare skills training of the troops and urged everyone to practice hard skills and be good loyal guards.

After making video calls with relevant troops, Xi Jinping fully affirmed the troops’ combat readiness. He emphasized that the Spring Festival is coming, and the whole army must strengthen its combat readiness and be on duty, resolutely safeguard national security and social stability, and complete urgent and dangerous tasks such as emergency rescue and disaster relief that may be undertaken, so as to ensure that the people of the whole country have a happy, peaceful and safe Spring Festival. . At the same time, we must pay attention to overall planning and arrange the life of officers and soldiers during the festival.

Zhang Youxia, He Weidong, Li Shangfu, Liu Zhenli, Miao Hua, Zhang Shengmin and others participated in the event.

