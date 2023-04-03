Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev beat Italian Jannik Sinner in the final of the Masters 1000 tournament in Miami: he won in two sets (7-5;6-3). For Medvedev, who is 27 years old, it is the fifth career victory in a Masters 1000 tournament. For Sinner, who is 21 years old and one of the most promising young tennis players in the world, it is instead the second career defeat in a final of this category: the previous one was always in the Miami tournament, in 2021, against the Polish Hubert Hurkacz. Medvedev is currently 5th in the world rankings while Sinner 11th.

Legen…wait for it…DANIIL 👑@DaniilMedwed defeats Sinner 7-5 6-3 to capture his fifth Masters 1000 title in Miami!#MiamiOpen pic.twitter.com/BXRU9SAvfO — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) April 2, 2023