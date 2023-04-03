Home Sports Italian tennis player Jannik Sinner lost against Russian Daniil Medvedev in the final of the Masters 1000 tournament in Miami
Italian tennis player Jannik Sinner lost against Russian Daniil Medvedev in the final of the Masters 1000 tournament in Miami

Italian tennis player Jannik Sinner lost against Russian Daniil Medvedev in the final of the Masters 1000 tournament in Miami

Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev beat Italian Jannik Sinner in the final of the Masters 1000 tournament in Miami: he won in two sets (7-5;6-3). For Medvedev, who is 27 years old, it is the fifth career victory in a Masters 1000 tournament. For Sinner, who is 21 years old and one of the most promising young tennis players in the world, it is instead the second career defeat in a final of this category: the previous one was always in the Miami tournament, in 2021, against the Polish Hubert Hurkacz. Medvedev is currently 5th in the world rankings while Sinner 11th.

