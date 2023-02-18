news-txt”>

The Italian government has asked Brazil to carry out the nine-year prison sentence against former footballer Robinho, convicted of rape. The information was disclosed exclusively by the Uol portal, citing the ordinance. The Minister of Justice, Carlo Nordio, signed the request on January 24 and sent it to the Brazilian government through diplomatic channels on the 31st of the same month. The Italian authorities are also asking for the sentence against Ricardo Falco, a friend of the former AC Milan striker, to be enforced.

The two were sentenced in Italy for the rape of a young Albanian girl which took place in Milan on 22 January 2013. Nordio – as reported by Uol – asks “that the case be submitted to the competent Brazilian judicial authority so that it authorises, pursuant to Brazilian law , the execution of the nine-year prison sentence imposed on Robson de Souza by the sentence of the Court of Milan of November 23, 2017, which became final on January 19, 2013”.

Furthermore, the Italian government explains that the Ministry of Justice asked Brazil to extradite Robinho and Falco in September 2022, a request rejected last November because Article 5 of the Brazilian Constitution prohibits the extradition of nationals.