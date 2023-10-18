Home » Italy was beaten 3-1 by England in qualifying for the European Football Championships
The men’s national football team was beaten 3-1 by England in the sixth round of qualifying for next year’s European Football Championships. At Wembley Stadium in London, Italy took the lead after a quarter of an hour through Gianluca Scamacca and conceded the equalizer after half an hour on a penalty kick from Harry Kane, who then also scored in the second half, after the 2-1 by Marcus Rashford.

With this defeat, Italy was overtaken into second place in group C of the qualifiers by Ukraine, which now has a three-point lead but also a game more. For qualification for the final phase of the European Championships (the top two teams from each group pass), the last two matches that Italy will play against North Macedonia and Ukraine on 17 and 20 November will therefore be decisive. England, on the other hand, are already certain of qualification.

