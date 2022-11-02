IVREA. The Acsi-Aca championships have reached the seventh day as far as 11-a-side football is concerned, while last week the 5-a-side football championships also began and in this last tournament, for the first time in almost ten years that the Aca (Canavese Referees Association), scored a girl. More precisely, in the Master C group Azzurro last week everyone applauded the goal scored by Noemi Bazzan, 19 years old from Ivrea, who works for a moving company, and a player of the BroSecchi team.

Bazzan scored the first goal of the BroSecchi who, for the record, then lost 2-7 against Sparta 2013: «It was a great emotion to score my first Aca goal – says Bazzan -. I have always played football, I like everything about this sport, I started playing 11-a-side football at the then San Grato Ivrea, I played with the boys, I never had any kind of problem, then I moved to Independiente Ivrea and now I’m in the Aca. I have to recover from a knee injury and I want to gradually resume playing 5-a-side football – explains Bazzan – hoping to win something with the BroSecchi. Last year we participated in the Uisp championship, this year we decided to join Aca instead and even if the first match did not go very well, we do not despair ». Bazzan is a Roma fan and has Francesco Totti as an idol, even if he doesn’t usually wear jersey number ten: «My father is a big wolf and as a child, seeing her play, I fell in love with her, also and above all with the Captain. Since I have been playing, however, I have never worn the number 10 shirt, but always the 11, a number that has always brought me luck ».

Returning to the Acsi-Aca championships, in 11-group orange football there are four victories at home and only two away: starting from those at home, success of Dieci10 1-0 over Real Amis 2020, 2-1 of La Speciale canottieri on Bellavista, 3-1 by Piverone on HDemia and 2-0 by Biella on Real Ivrea. Outside wins instead of the Pavone on the Independent 2-4 and of the Vistrorio Red 1-2 on I Blues. Spolina and Kanavesana 19 has been postponed to Thursday 17 November. Ranking: Ten 10 points 17; The Blues 15, Pavone 13, Kanavesana 19 11; Piverone, La Speciale Canottieri, Biella football and Real Amis 2020 10; Bobbin 8; Real Ivrea 5; Independent 4; Bellavista 3, HDemia 1.

In the blue group, on the other hand, only one away victory, the 1-4 of the Foglizzese on the Frossini, Oratorio Leinì-Real Chivasso 4-1, Rivara-Montalenghe 3-0, Valperga 17-Cuceglio 4-1. Mezzese-Pro loco Baldissero 2-1, Verolengo-Rivarolese 2-2. Classification: Rivara 18; Foglizzese, Leinì 12; Valperga 10; Montalenghe 9; Frossini, Real Chivasso 7; Verolengo 6; Mezzese 5, Rivarolese, Baldissero 4; Cuceglio 2. –