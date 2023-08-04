Jack Flaherty Shines in Orioles Debut as Baltimore Secures Series Win in Toronto

Title: Jack Flaherty Debuts with a Stellar Performance as Orioles Capture Series Victory in Toronto

Subtitle: Baltimore extends AL East lead with an impressive win against the Blue Jays

By Associated Press | 7:22 PM EDT

TORONTO — In a dazzling debut with the Baltimore Orioles, Jack Flaherty delivered a standout performance on the mound while Ryan Mountcastle and Austin Hays showcased their hitting prowess, leading their team to a well-deserved 6-1 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday.

Flaherty, acquired from the St. Louis Cardinals earlier this week, dominated his opponents throughout six innings, surrendering just one run and four hits. The young pitcher displayed his command by striking out eight batters and granting only two walks.

Mountcastle and Hays provided ample offensive support, each collecting four hits in the game. Mountcastle also crossed home plate twice, while Hays drove in two runs, propelling the Orioles to win three out of four games against Toronto. The Orioles now hold an impressive 8-2 record against the Blue Jays this season.

With this series triumph, the Orioles have extended their lead in the AL East to two games over the idle Tampa Bay Rays.

On the Blue Jays’ side, the team’s struggles against AL East opponents were further highlighted as their record dropped to a disappointing 8-23.

Baltimore’s bullpen showcased its strength as well, with lefty Danny Couloumbe and righties Yennier Cano and Mike Baumann each delivering a solid inning of relief.

For the Blue Jays, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had one hit and an RBI, Santiago Espinal went hitless in one at-bat, and Alejandro Kirk contributed with a 1-for-4 performance. Meanwhile, for the Orioles, Anthony Santander went 0-for-5, and Ramón Urías finished 0-for-2.

The Orioles’ impressive win further solidifies their position as leaders in the division, highlighting their formidable presence in the AL East. As the season continues, Baltimore fans can look forward to the team’s continued success in their quest for playoff contention.

