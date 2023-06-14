Javier Cámara and Mónica López investigate crimes in the most unknown Ferrol

He, very deteriorated by ALS, tries to keep his head busy now that he has taken leave from the institute trying to solve a murder that is about to prescribe after 20 years

Pepper Chur y Fran Araújo, architects of the successful ‘Iron’, returned to their land, Galiciato continue investigating the genre of ‘thriller’ with ‘Rapa’the Movistar Plus+ fiction in which a curmudgeon Literature professor with the air of a detective (Javier Chamber) formed an odd couple with a meticulous civil guard (Monica Lopez) when solving a murder in the small town of Cedeira (A Coruña). They found the person responsible for the crime and ironed out rough edges during the investigation. So much so that they repeat with a second season of the series, which arrives on the platform this Thursday, June 15.

Now the action moves to a bigger city, Ferrol, where Tomás (Cámara) and Maite (López) deal with two cases that, in principle, have nothing in common. He, very deteriorated by ALS, tries to keep his head busy now that he has taken leave from the institute trying to solve a murder that is about to prescribe after 20 years. she inquires a disappearance that takes her to the Arsenal, an iconic place in the Galician city but very unknown even to its inhabitants.

The first images of Arsenal de Ferrol

“No one had entered to record inside” confirms Araújo about this military space flanked by a huge white wall that blocks the view of the sea from the people of Ferrol. “Being able to enter a site like this that already has their own rules and codesa closed and mysterious institution, gave us the ingredients to play with the genre”, he adds. And, incidentally, it provided them with that point of tradition characteristic of the place in which they set the fiction, as they did in the first season with the Festival of the Rapa das Bestas or, in ‘Hierro’, with the Descent of the Virgin.

“We really like to find a rite that has some community identity from the place where we are, and here it could be Arsenal“, affirms Coira about this second season, which returns to a more classic intrigue structure in its six new episodes. Because, if in the previous batch of chapters the audience knew before the protagonists who was behind the crime they were investigating, here the viewer and the characters go hand in hand. Another difference is that two cases now intersect, with which “the structure is more complex,” Araujo advances.

The “odd couple” of Cámara and López

The particular friendly relationship between Thomas and Maite It will continue to be another of the strong points of fiction. “They are two adult characters who, each in their own way, are alone and who find in the other’s company something that helps them move forward. It is a very informal relationship and full of nuances, which is not easy to define “Corra explains.

Second season of 'Rapa'.

“Mónica and I are very happy with this relationship. They are a couple over 50 years old who have no interest in getting involved or in living a love story. He, from his she had guests and her special humor helps Maite to see things from the outside. She gets more emotionally involved. It is good for Tomás to have someone like Maite, with that love and empathy, even if he doesn’t tell her. They are building a very special friendship that we don’t normally see in the series,” says Cámara.

Both are the only two characters that repeat with respect to the previous installment. They are accompanied by actors like Carlos Blanco, Federico Pérez Rey, Evaristo Calvo, Melania Cruz, Darío Loureiro, Iolanda Muíños, Chisco Amado, Adrián Ríos, Fran Lareu, Pepe Ocio and Sabela Arán.

Although Coira and Araújo already have a new project for Movistar Plus+, ‘Garbo’, based on the true story of Juan Pujol, a double agent who was under the orders of Nazi Germany and British forces, have in mind to continue with one more season of ‘Rapa’.