The actor was back in front of the cameras after being untraceable for a while

Juan José Ballesta has not gone through his best period. The actor has divorced Verónica Rebollo and shortly after he experienced a sentimental break with his girlfriend. This led the actor to disconnect for a while from the networks and the mediawhich caused the concern of many people after ‘Socialité’ announced that they had not been able to locate him.

Until then, he had always been a very active public figure on networks, but since the Telecinco program they have not been able to find him. Who they could talk to was his familywhich ensured that “okay, doing a project”, which reassured the interpreter’s followers.

And now the time has come for his comeback. Crossbow he was a guest on ‘Pasapalabra’ the afternoon of Friday, February 24. The actor has experienced a great physical change in recent months, ensuring that has gained up to 20 kilos of weight. This change served for the presenter to compliment him, acknowledging that he was “like a bull”.

And it was in this space where he unveiled his new project. The actor has been filming ‘Nueva tierra’, a film directed by Maria Pagano: “I play a character from a tribe, I’m wearing black and with a spear. You’re going to love it,” he told the presenter. He also mentioned that Imanol Arias, Andrea Duro and Iván Sánchez will be present in the project.

However, his hairstyle has also undergone some modifications, to which Ballesta acknowledged: “A colleague cut it for me in the compadre style. I was testing, he wanted to be a hairdresser and he has cut me like a friar. Luckily they’ve managed it for me here.”