Julbo Fury con lens photochromic Reactive

I must confess that for this Julbo Fury eyewear test with Reactiv photochromic lens I have a conflict of interest. Emotional interest because I have been using only Julbo Aero with Zebra Light lenses for 4 years now photochromic and absolutely the glasses I always use: when I go by bike, when I run on foot and also when I go hiking in the mountains, winter or summer. And so I have a positive prejudice against the French brand. You can read the Aero review here, but not before reading how I found myself with the Fury this spring 2023.

Sunglasses for outdoor sports: the features that really interest me

When I read the descriptions of sunglasses for outdoor sports I confess that I often get lost among all the acronyms of technologies and technical characteristics. Because then I’m really interested in a few things. Basically these 3:

1. They must cover the face well, or at least the eye area. Not so much when I run, but certainly in winter in the mountains on the snow where I find lateral glare particularly annoying, and above all on my bike, because mainly gravel riding on MTB I have to protect my eyes well from dust, insects and various debris.

2. Now I can no longer do without photochromic lenses. For this I’m willing to pay even more, because when it’s an early morning in mid-spring, the spring sun cuts the forest diagonally with its bright light, and you’re hurtling with your gravel between the lights and shadows of the undergrowth, you understand that this can really make a difference.

3. They must be light and stable. I already wear eyeglasses all day to work, at least when I run, cycle or walk I want to feel free even from the point of view of sunglasses.

Julbo Fury con lente photochromica Reactiv: la recensione

And now we come to the review of the Julbo Fury with Reactiv photochromic lens. As mentioned, I tried them especially in nice spring gravel rides, of those that begin with the milky sun of dawn and end in the full light of early afternoon. There is no snow near my home now, and I haven’t been able to put them to the test with the reflections on the white. but I took it off whim to use them also for runningto make a complete comparison with the Aero.

The Furies are definitely wider: the comparison is objective as well as the advantage. There is little to say about this, see point 1 of the ranking of my needs.

But most of all I had to change my mind about full-rimmed sports glasses. For years now, what guides me in the purchase or use of sports equipment are the principles of minimalism and essentiality, and the same is true also for eyeglass frames. What isn’t there doesn’t weigh, it can’t be broken, it doesn’t bother. And yet in the case of the Julbo Fury with all that field of vision you practically don’t realize it.

The other thing you don’t realize is the Reactiv Performance polarizing and anti-fog photochromic lens high speed activation with protection level category 0 3. Now, you appreciate photochromic lenses a lot once they have adapted to the vision conditions, but you appreciate them less when they struggle to do so and force the eye to adapt. These Julbo Fury lenses they are also faster than those of the Aero, and it was enough to slip into the first grove to realize it. In short, you will perceive the advantage immediately.

Finally lightness and stability: light are light (25 grams)you don’t even feel the material of the nose pad and temples that adheres to the skin but performs its task perfectly even when you sweat profusely, and I sweat a lot, and even on the first hot days at risk of fogging I didn’t find myself with annoying halos to make me partial or tiring vision.

In short, for me sports sunglasses are above all a safety device and eye protection and these Julbo Fury are worth it all the 200 euros more or less in price where you can find them for sale.

Advertising