Juve-Hellas Verona on TV and streaming: where to watch the match

Juve-Hellas Verona on TV and streaming: where to watch the match

The numbers of Juventus and Verona

I am 63 the previous ones between the two teams in Serie A: 35 victories for Juve, 16 draws, 12 victories for Verona. After the success in the first leg match last November 10, the Juventus could win both seasonal challenges against Verona for the first time from 2017/18. Verona is the team against which Juventus have played the most home games without ever losing in Serie A: 31 (W26, D5). In more detail, the Bianconeri have won 13 of the last 14 home matches against the Gialloblù in the top division (one draw). In the last ones 20 matchdays of Serie A, only Napoli (54) have earned more points than Juventus (46, at least eight more than those chasing in the standings). On the one hand Verona is the formation that has earned the fewest away points in this Serie A (5 in 13 matches), on the other only Napoli (34) have obtained more points than Juventus in matches housewives (33 in 14 races). The curiosity: John Square (299) is one step away from 300 attendance with the Juventus shirt, considering all competitions; among the players currently in the black and white squad, only Alex Sandro (302) and Leonardo Bonucci (497) have crossed this milestone.

Where to see Juve-Verona on TV

The challenge between Juventus and Verona is played today Saturday 1st April at 8.45pm and will be live on Sky Sports Soccer, Sky Sports Uno, Sky Sports 251, Sky Sports 4K e in streaming su NOW. Commentary by Andrea Marinozzi with comments by Giancarlo Marocchi. The links on the sidelines are by Giovanni Guardalà and Paolo Aghemo. Appointment from 20.00 (and from 22.40) with ‘Sky Calcio, the Original’: in the studio Alessandro Bonan with Gianluca Di Marzio, Paolo Condò, Billy Costacurta, Veronica Baldaccini and Giancarlo Marocchi in connection from Turin

