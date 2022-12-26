Home Sports Juve, here is the new board of directors. No sports man, but Allegri will have more powers
Juve, here is the new board of directors. No sports man, but Allegri will have more powers

Juve, here is the new board of directors. No sports man, but Allegri will have more powers

There are 5 members on the board, all experts in law and economics. The coach who guarantees the sports area

A streamlined board of directors, but as anticipated some time ago by John Elkann, “made up of highly professional figures from a technical and legal point of view”. Yesterday morning the majority shareholder (Exor holds 63.8% of the club’s share capital) proposed a list of five candidates for the appointment of the new Juventus board of directors, which will take office for the first time on 18 January.

