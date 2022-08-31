Finally here we are. Much desired, pursued not for weeks but for months, Leandro Paredes was a central target of the Bianconeri summer because he was judged capable of bringing what is not there: not only a director, who is missing, but also a center of gravity around to find better joints for those who were already there, to implant a stable game system with him as a pivot and also to imagine a Juve able to play in a slightly different way.