With the Argentine Allegri he can count on the director he did not have: around him he looks for the most congenial position for those who were there, the most suitable variables for the way of being on the field and new dribbling skills to play the game
Finally here we are. Much desired, pursued not for weeks but for months, Leandro Paredes was a central target of the Bianconeri summer because he was judged capable of bringing what is not there: not only a director, who is missing, but also a center of gravity around to find better joints for those who were already there, to implant a stable game system with him as a pivot and also to imagine a Juve able to play in a slightly different way.