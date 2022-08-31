Home Sports Juve, how they will play with Paredes: form and more, what changes
Sports

Juve, how they will play with Paredes: form and more, what changes

by admin
Juve, how they will play with Paredes: form and more, what changes

With the Argentine Allegri he can count on the director he did not have: around him he looks for the most congenial position for those who were there, the most suitable variables for the way of being on the field and new dribbling skills to play the game

Finally here we are. Much desired, pursued not for weeks but for months, Leandro Paredes was a central target of the Bianconeri summer because he was judged capable of bringing what is not there: not only a director, who is missing, but also a center of gravity around to find better joints for those who were already there, to implant a stable game system with him as a pivot and also to imagine a Juve able to play in a slightly different way.

See also  The Valet, the new sentimental comedy from Disney + - Magazine

You may also like

US Open first round: Wu Yibing achieves breakthrough,...

Pavia, good debut but Tassi wants more “We...

Mikhail Gorbachev died: the last leader of the...

Adidas releases 2022 World Cup kits – DoNews

Fabulous Verstappen at the Belgian GP: he starts...

Premier League, fifth day, the results: Chelsea falls...

The Monegasque of Ferrari: “We were competitive But...

In-depth study of the spirit of the Beijing...

Rome, Mourinho: “Dybala? Top player. But it was...

La Liga roundup: Real Madrid, Barcelona win big

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy