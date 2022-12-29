Home Sports Juve, Mac Allister says yes. Now ball to Brighton
Sports

Juve, Mac Allister says yes. Now ball to Brighton

Juve, Mac Allister says yes. Now ball to Brighton

The world champion has already spoken to his family and considers the Lady an extraordinary club. If McKennie leaves, the deal can take off quickly

Alexis MacAllister wants Juventus. Already followed in recent months, the 24-year-old midfielder bewitched Massimiliano Allegri with his performances in Qatar, where he became world champion with Argentina. And the people closest to the footballer now let it be known that the interest is reciprocated in a big way. Mac Allister deems Juve an “extraordinary” team and, when an offer capable of satisfying Brighton arrives, the black and white team would be a more than welcome destination.

