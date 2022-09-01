Under the eyes of Paredes, in the stands, the Bianconeri win their second home win. Di Maria enters the second half. The porter goes out on a stretcher

Mission accomplished: under the eyes of the new signing Paredes, Juve beat Spezia 2-0 and remained in the wake of the first class, winning the fifth victory in five crossings in Serie A. After 9 ‘Vlahovic scores the second consecutive free-kick goal, the fourth in 4 games since the start of the season, Milik doubles with time expired. The Serbian against Spezia is confirmed as relentless: tonight’s was his fifth goal against the Ligurians, including his last hat-trick in Serie A, in October 2021 with the Fiorentina shirt. What is worrying is instead an injury that occurred to Szczesny, who was released on a stretcher at the end of the first half.

In&Out — Against Spezia Gatti made his debut in Serie A, as well as in Juve: Allegri chooses him as a substitute for Bonucci, whose return is scheduled for tomorrow, and plays him from 1 ‘. Danilo therefore returns to the band, on the right, with De Sciglio in place of Alex Sandro on the left. In the middle of the confirmed trio there is also Miretti, in front of Kean he teams up with Vlahovic and makes his debut from 1 ‘this season. As expected, the returning Di Maria and Fagioli leave on the bench. In the 3-5-2 La Spezia there are Hristov behind, Holm, Kovalenko and Reca in the middle, with Gyasi chosen to support Nzola. See also "More defense than attack, this is great news for me"

Vlahovic magic — After a confused start, it is Juve that unlocks the game, thanks to the second consecutive goal from a free-kick from Vlahovic: on 9 ‘his left slips into seven, for Dragowski there is no escape. Also because the balloon travels at 93 km per hour. At 16 ‘Gyasi scores with a lob, but from an offside position. From here on, Juve risk practically nothing, Spezia pushes but the Bianconeri close without worries. However, the bianconeri do not have the opportunity to reverse the trend of the match, they rarely go beyond their own half and never become dangerous on Dragowski’s side. The feeling is that they are playing for savings, perhaps already thinking of the Fiorentina-PSG combination. At 43 ‘Szczesny falls back badly after an attempt to exit in high grip and comes out on a stretcher, with his right ankle blocked by a bandage.

Roar for Di Maria, but the double is from Milik — The second half flows without jolts, the first roar from the stands arrives in the 55th minute, when Di Maria takes over Kean, while Kostic takes the place of Cuadrado. Allegri tries to lock the game by introducing fresh forces in search of doubling, in reality not even in this way the team raises the rounds. Many errors in the start of the maneuver, poor play without the ball: with these premises the offensive maneuver finds no triggers and the game languishes between many interruptions and no surge. The Spezia does not give up, closes the spaces on time, but is less lucid than in the first half and therefore struggles more to climb. At 66 ‘Vlahovic jumps from a standstill on a corner kick, with Dragowski instinctively saving himself from the Serbian’s header. Too little to sanction Juve’s growth. Five minutes from the end, Milik and Alex Sandro also enter. And it will be the Pole himself, in the 92nd minute, to collect an assist from Miretti, turn around, and put in Dragowski with his left. In the end, the three points are definitely convenient for Juve, but everything else is boring. See also Indonesia Badminton Masters Li Shifeng retires and Weng Hongyang wins a good start jqknews

