By the end of the year it will be decided whether or not the 16 suspects in the Prisma investigation will go to trial. On 27 December the shareholders’ meeting for the approval of the financial statements and at the beginning of 2023 the installation of the new directors. But it won’t be the definitive set up yet
More than a series of aftershocks, after the earthquake that leveled Juventus’ top management to the ground, it will be the rewriting of the new scenario. Between the definition of the profiles from a judicial point of view, the approval of the revised accounts and the choice of new administrators, there are already three clear cadences on the agenda to mark the Juventus corporate turning point.