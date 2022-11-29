Home Sports Juve, the investigation, the new board of directors and the balance sheet: the next steps
Sports

Juve, the investigation, the new board of directors and the balance sheet: the next steps

by admin
Juve, the investigation, the new board of directors and the balance sheet: the next steps

By the end of the year it will be decided whether or not the 16 suspects in the Prisma investigation will go to trial. On 27 December the shareholders’ meeting for the approval of the financial statements and at the beginning of 2023 the installation of the new directors. But it won’t be the definitive set up yet

More than a series of aftershocks, after the earthquake that leveled Juventus’ top management to the ground, it will be the rewriting of the new scenario. Between the definition of the profiles from a judicial point of view, the approval of the revised accounts and the choice of new administrators, there are already three clear cadences on the agenda to mark the Juventus corporate turning point.

See also  "I was dreaming of Serie B Now I'm writing a hymn"

You may also like

Lenovo Relay Marathon 2023: registrations for the Milan...

Liga against Juve: “Immediate sporting sanctions”

After three years of stop due to Covid,...

Fine for dead person: 160 fines in two...

Juve investigation, the federal prosecutor asks for the...

Australian Open 2023 Women’s Tournament Preview

The conscious “disclosure” of Violeta Benini: “The first...

Ferrari: it’s official, Mattia Binotto resigns as Team...

Volleyball, Superlega, Giani: “Modena second always fighting”

Three Kingdoms Go Challenge Ends Jiang Dongyun’s Winning...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy