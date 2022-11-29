After eighteen very long days, the wait for the body of little Godan, the 21-day-old newborn from the Ivory Coast who arrived dead at the Favaloro pier in Lampedusa on the night between 9 and 10 November, has ended. Died of cold in the arms of her mother, a 19-year-old girl from the Ivory Coast. The bodies of Lampedusa await, together with the white coffin of the little one on the ship bound for Porto Empedocle there are those of four other migrants who have been waiting to be transferred since October.