Home Sports Juventus, Allegri: “Pogba is back, Perin and Vlahovic are playing” – Football
(ANSA) – TURIN, MARCH 11 – “Pogba is back tomorrow, it’s not that he’s always punished for being late: I haven’t decided on the lineup yet, we’ll see tomorrow”: Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri announces the return of the French after last Thursday’s punitive exclusion. “There are two players who will start, they are Perin in goal and Vlahovic in attack – adds the coach – then one will play between Barrenechea and Paredes”. Allegri’s latest updates on Chiesa and Di Maria: “Luckily the former has nothing and we hope he recovers by Thursday, the Argentine will rest tomorrow and return to Freiburg”. (HANDLE).

