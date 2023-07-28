Home » Juventus out of the Conference League with at least 10 million fines to pay: the decision of UEFA. Fiorentina goes to Europe
UEFA has decided: Juventus are out of the next Conference League and will have to pay a fine of at least 10 million euros. Fiorentina will play in his place in Europe. The First Chamber of the UEFA CFCB, chaired by Sunil Gulati, expressed itself in this way against the Juventus club for the offenses related to the capital gains and salaries affair.

However, the fine for the Agnelli family club could be even higher and reach around 20 million euros based on the occurrence or otherwise of certain conditions. In particular, €10 million is conditional and will only be applied if the club’s annual financial statements for the financial years 2023, 2024 and 2025 do not comply with the accounting requirements set out in Schedule G of the Club Licensing and Financial Sustainability Regulations Uefa.

