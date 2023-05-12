Juventus-Seville, Rabiot: ‘Do it clear on me’. And it shows the marks on the calf

Minute 87, at the Stadium Juve are down 0-1 against Sevilla and are looking for an equalizer with very intense forcing. Among the many balls we rain in the area there is also one for Rabiotwho looks for a quick turn but comes fully impressed by Badé, with an escarpment. Juventus claim the penalty, in vain, given that the referee allows Siebert to continue and the Var does not even call him back to review the episode. At the end of the game, in front of the Sky cameras, Rabiot shows the marks of the phallus left on his calf, and comments thus: “It was a bad foul, it was a clean foul but the Var said nothing. The Var didn’t call the referee back, I don’t know why, it was a clear foul for me.”