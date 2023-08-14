Home » Klok about returning to Russia: I am condemned in the Czech Republic, but I just want to enjoy what I love
Sports

Klok about returning to Russia: I am condemned in the Czech Republic, but I just want to enjoy what I love

by admin

When he left the national team in the spring for unspecified personal reasons in preparation for the World Cup, it became an open secret. Despite the situation in Ukraine, defenseman Lukáš Klok decided to return to the KHL and thus, due to the hockey association’s regulations, he gave up the chance to represent. A few weeks ago, his transfer to Russia was officially confirmed. “People in the Czech Republic read newspapers and condemn me. I received a lot of angry messages, but it’s my decision and I don’t pay attention to them,” Klok told the Russian daily Sport Express.

See also  Newcastle boss Eddie Howes says he has not sought assurances over club ownership

You may also like

Shenhua and Taishan Zoukai Continue to Battle for...

Emma Marrone in a bikini sets Ferragosto on...

Bundesliga: Only injuries cloud Salzburg’s joy

National coach, who after Mancini? Live news on...

Xavi’s Barcelona Faces Challenges and Setbacks in Goalless...

Eight line-up changes, still riding. Sparta crushed Jablonec,...

Motagua Shines with New Signings in 3-0 Victory...

Galliani, surprised by Mancini’s resignation – Calcio

Golf rankings as of August 14 (previous ranking...

Why Mancini, the new coach of the national...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy