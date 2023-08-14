Klok about returning to Russia: I am condemned in the Czech Republic, but I just want to enjoy what I love

When he left the national team in the spring for unspecified personal reasons in preparation for the World Cup, it became an open secret. Despite the situation in Ukraine, defenseman Lukáš Klok decided to return to the KHL and thus, due to the hockey association’s regulations, he gave up the chance to represent. A few weeks ago, his transfer to Russia was officially confirmed. “People in the Czech Republic read newspapers and condemn me. I received a lot of angry messages, but it’s my decision and I don’t pay attention to them,” Klok told the Russian daily Sport Express.

