Mane scored in 29 minutes on his distant Bundesliga debut and picked up the horn to celebrate, as if saying goodbye to his former Anfield career. Next is Liverpool’s turn. They must prove themselves in the game against the farmer. Even if they are not in a hurry to prove that they can do it with Nunes, they also try to prove that they can do it without Mane.

At 19:30 on August 6th, Beijing time, Liverpool will challenge Fulham away to start their 2022-23 Premier League title race.

Mane breaks the goal and drags three

Mane’s goal for Bayern is an interesting story, because outside voices, such as West Ham United striker Antonio, bluntly said: “Liverpool sold their best star, so their strength in the new season has declined.” This will make Liverpool’s starting trident in the lineup shocked at the same time, and it will collapse.

Salah became the winner in this African double-star contract renewal battle. In the end, Mane left. The Egyptian successfully renewed his contract with a top-level contract with a weekly salary of 350,000-400,000 pounds, and became the only king at Anfield. Then it was Wang’s turn to give his answer.

Luis Dias has no reason to evade the topic of Mane, he is the natural successor to the Senegalese’s place in the Reds, and because he was signed in the winter window, he has played for Anfield for half a season, non-existent The running-in problem, so he must quickly come up with the proof that he can play the absolute main force.

As a new striker, Nunes, the Red Army’s money from selling Mane was all on him, and he added a lot. The Uruguayan striker has fully felt the pressure of playing for the Red Army in the pre-season, and has also passed Big Four Xi relieved this pressure, but his worth was always a nightmare haunting him, and he could be struck by thunder at any time with a little carelessness.

Of course, Firmino is the one who is more likely to start in this position. Mane’s departure has not had much impact on him, although the Senegalese appeared more at the center position last season. But as Klopp said, Firmino has something different to offer, and at such a transitional stage Liverpool may need this glue-like thing even more.

Klopp picks Salah 35 goals, Nunes 32 goals

In the Community Shield, Nunes scored a goal against Manchester City and even received a yellow card for stripping celebrations, but there is no doubt that in this battle of Tianwangshan between the Red Army and the Blue Moon, Salah is the one who dominates everything.

Salah’s state is bursting, and he asks for anything in the offensive position. In this game, Egypt’s Messi played a state comparable to the peak Messi, rampaging on the right side like no one, and through several breakthroughs and The passing shot dominated the entire game.

Klopp also confirmed this at the pre-match press conference, and believed that the renewal of the contract brought a different incentive to Salah: “The renewal has given us all and himself an incentive, honestly. Say, he looked very sharp throughout the pre-season. I don’t know if it took the pressure off him 100 percent, but he’s in very good shape.”

Interestingly, Klopp believes that the arrival of Nunes and Haaland has no impact on Salah: “I don’t think he’s always thinking about how many goals other players have scored, maybe in May he might. At a glance, he might have scored 34 or 35 goals, Haaland and Nunes had 32. Until then, he doesn’t pay much attention to that.”

Van Dijk simply expressed the same sentiment: “It’s good to know where the most important years of your career will be in the next few years, and it helps to pursue honors.”

Baby cabbage dug from the farmer’s house

There are only wrong names in the world, no wrong nicknames. Fulham is worthy of being a “farmer”. The family has grown cabbage of good quality like Elliott and Fabio Carvalho one after another, but it was a pity that they were all stolen by Liverpool. Mu did not hold back a breath of revenge.

As early as the summer of 2019, when Elliott was only 16 years old, he represented Fulham in the Premier League and re-wrote the record for the youngest player in the Premier League. But the embarrassing thing is that he joined his childhood dream Liverpool after only 3 appearances here, and the Red Army paid 4.3 million pounds for his transfer, which can be called a “robbery”.

Then, the core player in Fulham’s promotion journey last season, Fabio Carvalho, who contributed 11 goals and 8 assists to them, is only 19 years old and won by Liverpool again, just a symbol Sexually paid 5 million pounds + 2.7 million pounds, and even before that, Anfield almost closed the deal in the winter window.

Fulham-Liverpool ties break down? The Echo has a lengthy analysis of the relationship between the two clubs, as far back as Henderson was almost sold to Fulham in exchange for Dempsey. The recent Harry Wilson trade and Neko Williams’ loan are basically a love-hate relationship.

Even Carvalho’s deal was the same. Liverpool did not force the deal in the winter window, and they were happy to see him continue to grow at Fulham in the second half of the season, which also brought a touch of mutual respect to this tension.

To be fair, Elliott + Fabio Carvalho’s two promising “hukou books” only cost 12 million pounds, which is still too much.

What’s more, at the pre-match press conference, Klopp said that Fabio Carvalho will take on a more important role than people think. Reserves for the future, Liverpool will definitely not wait until he is 22 or 23 years old to start using him frequently.

The guardian falls, the guardian returns

Liverpool had a lot of injuries at the beginning of the season. Fortunately, there is no absolutely indispensable role in them, but if they add more sicknesses on this basis, it will inevitably affect the team’s scoring in the opening stage.

Konat will be absent for “a period of time”, and the British media interpreted that Joe Gomez will usher in a very good opportunity, and he may usher in the best season of his Anfield career that he has been waiting for. At the same time, the Reds’ plan to sell Nat Phillips may also be thwarted, and he will be forced to stay at Anfield. After all, Liverpool are too aware of the impact of the wave of central defenders from top to bottom, like a bird in shock.

Curtis Jones is still wearing protective boots and Liverpool will continue to assess his calf injury. Jota’s hamstring problem appears to have intensified and he is still weeks away from returning. Chamberlain may be out for up to several months after suffering similar problems.

Kelleher has not played the entire preseason and is expected to miss until next month. Tsimikas should be able to resume training next week. Naby Keita has missed the warm-up match against Strasbourg due to illness, and his current situation cannot be finalized.

The only good news came from the goal line. After missing the previous four pre-season warm-ups with an abdominal injury, Liverpool can at least send their main goalkeeper Alisson to the game against Fulham.

The Red Army is expected to start this game: Alisson/Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson/Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago/Salah, Firmino, Dias

