La Liga Preview: Sevilla VS Espanyol Athletic Bilbao VS Real Betis_Match_Analysis_Away

Original title: La Liga preview: Sevilla VS Spaniard Athletic Bilbao VS Real Betis

This season, Sevilla has nothing to ask for in La Liga. On the one hand, it is because the team missed the top six early; on the other hand, it is because the team is now a certain distance away from the relegation zone, and there is no need to work hard in the league. On the other hand, the Spaniard, in order to avoid relegation, the team has to fight to the death!

La Liga regeneration suspense?Sevilla may focus on stability at home, the Spaniard aims to grab points

La Liga Round 33: Sevilla VS Espanyol

Competition time: 01:30, May 5

Analysis of the recent situation of the home team Sevilla:From the perspective of strength, Sevilla is obviously able to rank among the top 6 in the league. However, due to the ups and downs in the first half of the season, the team once had to fight for relegation. Fortunately, after repeated adjustments, Sevilla has now advanced to the semi-finals in the Europa League while staying away from the relegation zone. It is worth mentioning that after this game, Sevilla will go to the away game to face Juventus, which is the key. Therefore, in this game, Sevilla does not have much fighting spirit.

Analysis of the recent situation of the visiting team Espanyol:Compared with Seville’s lack of desire and desire, the Spaniard is under tremendous pressure. The team is now ranked second to last in the league. Although in terms of points, it is only 2 points away from the safety zone, in the remaining rounds, the Spaniard’s opponents are few underdogs! If the team wants to avoid relegation, it must fight every game. It’s just that even if Sevilla doesn’t have much fighting spirit, it is not easy for the Spaniard to make a difference in an away game. Being able to score one point may be a good result.

Although in this game, Sevilla's fighting spirit at home is not high, but the team must consider the morale issue. Especially when facing an opponent like Juventus, Sevilla needs confidence! Therefore, even if the team has to rotate and train in this game, they will not let the opponent take three points for nothing! La Liga Round 33: Athletic Bilbao VS Real Betis Competition time: 04:00, May 5 Current situation analysis of the home team Athletic Bilbao:This season, Athletic Bilbao can be described as driving high and low. The team once broke into the top four in the league and has a certain point advantage. However, now the team has fallen directly out of the top six in La Liga. The only good news is that in terms of points, Athletic Bilbao is only 2 points behind Real Betis, who is 6th. As long as all three points can be scored in this game, Athletic Bilbao can regain the initiative. With this in mind, Athletic Bilbao is bound to go all out! Analysis of the recent situation of the visiting team Real Betis:Compared with Athletic Bilbao, Real Betis's confidence is obviously slightly insufficient. In the past 6 games, the team only defeated the Spaniard at home, and in the rest of the games, the team only scored one point, and the state was extremely sluggish. In the last away game against Barcelona, ​​Real Betis was hit by 4 goals and was hit hard. This campaign is another away game, and they are facing direct rivals Athletic Bilbao. It is almost impossible for the team to retreat from the away game, and they can only fight to the end. Comprehensive analysis:In terms of strength, whether it is Athletic Bilbao or Real Betis, the two teams are almost the same. However, in terms of status, the home team is undoubtedly more advantageous. Moreover, judging from the past records of matches, Athletic Bilbao at home has an absolute upper hand, facing Real Betis, and rarely loses.

