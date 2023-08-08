Home » Laimer receives desired back number at Bayern
Laimer receives desired back number at Bayern

After goalkeeper Yann Sommer left Inter Milan, Konrad Laimer received a new shirt number at FC Bayern Munich. The 26-year-old ÖFB team player will appear in the future with the 27 on his back for the German record champions. That was Laimer’s favorite number, said the people of Munich on Tuesday.

After moving from RB Leipzig to the Isar in the summer, the native of Salzburg initially chose the 24 on his jersey from the options available. With the change from Sommer, Laimer’s desired number has now been released again.

“I already had the 27 in Salzburg and Leipzig. In addition, my birthday is May 27,” said the midfielder. Laimer’s compatriot David Alaba had also previously worn jersey number 27 in Munich.

