Title: Lakers Express Concerns Over Anthony Davis’ Health Amid Contract Extension Talks

(Original title: Mingji: Nongmei can get a 3-year 170 million contract extension this summer, but the Lakers are worried about his health and don’t want to give it)

Los Angeles, July 9 – The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly hesitant to offer star player Anthony Davis a three-year $170 million contract extension this summer due to concerns over his health, according to US media reports.

Davis, who is now eligible for an early contract renewal, had an impressive season last year, averaging 25.7 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game with a shooting percentage of 43.6%. His performance contributed significantly to the Lakers reaching the Western Conference Finals, where they were ultimately swept 4-0 by the eventual champions, the Denver Nuggets.

However, the Lakers’ management, including key executive figures, have reportedly decided to shelve discussions regarding Davis’ contract extension for the time being. The team is concerned about his recurring health issues and wishes to assess his ability to stay fit and maintain his performance levels in the upcoming seasons.

“They want to see if Anthony Davis can stay healthy, and they want to see if this team will continue to perform at the same level as last season,” stated an executive from the Lakers. “Most importantly, they want to see what James [LeBron James] is going to do next.”

LeBron James has expressed his desire to play alongside his son, Bronny, in the NBA. As Bronny is currently enrolled in college and may enter the 2024 NBA draft, the Lakers’ future plans could be influenced by James’ decision.

Fans of the team have expressed mixed opinions on the Lakers’ cautious approach towards Davis’ contract extension. While some argue that the Lakers should prioritize signing Davis, acknowledging his impact on the team’s success, others suggest the risk of injury should be taken into account.

“Last season, Anthony Davis proved to be the most stable player for the Lakers. His defensive prowess was unmatched, and he contributed significantly to the team’s overall performance,” a fan commented. “It’s not a surprise that Davis would hold out on signing the extension. However, if he does so, the Lakers need to act quickly and make necessary trades to maintain their competitiveness in case LeBron James decides to retire.”

While it remains uncertain whether the Lakers and Anthony Davis will reach an agreement on a contract extension this summer, time will be a determining factor in evaluating both parties’ objectives and priorities. Davis’ ability to maintain his health and performance levels, as well as the future plans of LeBron James, will likely influence the Lakers’ decision-making process.

